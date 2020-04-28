The Stade de Reims is refining its plan for resuming training. If the Champagne club is waiting for government announcements to validate certain options for after May 11, the club plans to have its players undergo medical tests on May 4. The famous derogatory certificate of displacement allows the players to be able to move in order to make a complete assessment on their health in particular cardiac. A review that cannot be done remotely.

PCR tests, by nasal swabs, will be available to players. Today, it is the only protocol recognized and validated by French and world health authorities (WHO). To respect barrier gestures and social distancing, slots will be given to players to avoid contact and careful cleaning of the devices used will be carried out. The entire workforce is currently in Reims, there will be no problem of repatriation and fortnight.

The training center, a health asset

Like football players, Stade de Reims is awaiting measures announced by the government to determine after May 11. No option concerning the resumption of training and modalities is currently validated by the club, which takes the time. The Raymond-Kopa Life Center, located on the outskirts of Reims, is large and modern, with almost 25 hectares and 15 lots.

The club has all the equipment necessary to carry out the various tests necessary on the site. A player does not need to go to a medical facility in town. The space available as well as the numerous infrastructures on site will be an asset for the club from Reims in order to limit contacts and guarantee players sanitary security.