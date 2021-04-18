How r / WallStreetBets triggered the DOGE rally

Compartir

The cryptocurrency market seems to be in awe of yesterday’s season. Dogecoin (DOGE) threw all the fundamentals out the window and made its way to the fifth position in the top 10 of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. DOGE is trading at $ 0.27 with a loss of 20.6% on the daily chart.

DOGE with heavy losses on the 24-hour chart. Source: DOGEUSDT Tradingview

DOGE hit an all-time high of $ 0.50 after a 500% lift. CoinShares Chief Strategy Officer Meltem Demiros linked the Dogecoin surge to the controversial r / WallStreetBets subreddit.

This group decided to lift the ban on cryptocurrency discussions. These were still limited to only Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DOGE.

However, the group decides to reinstate its ban in less than a day due to an article published by Bloomberg, as announced on its subreddit. With the title “WallStreetBets leans towards cryptocurrencies”, the article and the moderator’s decision caused discomfort in that community.

As a kind of “revenge bomb”, WallStreetBets could have caused the DOGE rally. As evidence, Demiros pointed to the cryptocurrency’s trading volume. At its DOGE peak, daily trading volume stood at $ 70,772,770,653, as shown by CoinGecko, with a market capitalization of $ 48 billion.

In comparison, State Street Global Advisors’ SPY ETFs, one of the ‘most widespread and traded’, posted around $ 25B on this metric during the April 17 session, according to Demiros. Also pointing to the Dogecoin repository on GitHub, with many contributions over the past year, CoinShares CSO said:

people have spoken and people want DOGE. The power of memes is moving the markets. You love to see it. It’s going to break people’s brains, and we’re just getting started. To all @TikTokInvestors who are now $ DOGE millionaires, cheers.

Coinbase effect and Bitcoin price

After a bullish momentum that led to Coinbase’s debut in the stock market, the price of Bitcoin appears to be trending down. As of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 60,174 with losses of 1.9% on the 24-hour chart and 3.6% over the past week.

BTC with moderate losses on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

During this period, many investors were confident that Coinbase’s direct offering was going to support a bomb in the crypto market. The opposite happened. As Demiros pointed out, this is due to the high level of leveraged positions in the derivatives market.

When Bitcoin failed to pump due to Coinbase’s debut, leverage traders “fell” and closed their positions. Demiros had the following to say about this cryptocurrency market dynamic:

One: the bitcoin markets are largely driven by derivatives. It is important to monitor financing rates, implicit volume, and open interest. the spot follows the futures -> the tail wags the dog. Two: there is not enough leverage and the cost of capital limits capacity.

Glassnode data still points to a bullish outlook for BTC. The Realized Cap HOLD Waves metric indicates the first spike in the number of short-term holders moved to the market by retail mania.

In previous bullfights, there have been at least 3 spikes for the same metric. This could indicate that the rally is still early and the price of BTC could rise much higher if it follows a previous pattern, as shown below.