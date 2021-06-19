How quickly we get out of shape when we quit exercising

Getting physically fit is not easy. And after all that work we do with our body, How long can we keep the good condition?

It turns out that, even with the great effort we put into training, taking time off can mean losing shape much faster than it takes us to get fit.

To understand how we can so easily lose what we have gained, before we need to understand how we get ‘fit’.

The key to getting into good physical condition or improving it – either by increasing our heart capacity or our muscular strength – is to exceed the “usual load”.

This means doing more than what our body is used to.

The effort that this implies makes the body adapt to the demand and improve its tolerance, which ultimately leads to a higher level of physical resistance.

Now, how long it takes us to get fit depends on several factors, including our endurance level, age, the effort we put into each training session, and even where we train (pollution and heat can affect physiological response to exercise).

But some studies indicate that even six interval training sessions can increase maximal oxygen uptake (V02 max), a measure of overall fitness, and improve fitness. how effective our bodies are in fueling ourselves by using the sugar stored in our cells during exercise.

If they stop exercising, runners begin to lose heart fitness within a few weeks. (Photo: .)

In the case of strength training, an increase in muscle strength can be seen in as little as two weeks, but changes in muscle size will not be seen until 8 to 12 weeks.

Cardiovascular capacity

When we stop training, how quickly we lose fitness also depends on many factors, including the type of fitness we are talking about (such as strength or cardiovascular condition).

As an example, consider a marathon runner, who is in top athletic form and can run a marathon in two hours and 30 minutes.

This person probably trains five or six days a week and runs a total of 90km.

In addition, he has spent the last 15 years of his life training to reach this level.

Now let’s say this runner stops training overnight. Because the body no longer has that demand almost every day, the marathoner will start losing the shape physicalto In a few weeks.

Cardiorespiratory fitness, indicated by VO2 max factor. (the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during exercise), it will begin to decrease by about 10% in the first four weeks after the last workout.

This rate will continue to decline, but more slowly over long periods of time.

12 weeks of no training causes a significant decrease in the amount of weight you can lift. (Photo: .)

Although high performance athletes (such as a marathoner) see a rapid decline in their VO2 max factor. In the first four weeks, this loss then stops and they manage to maintain a VO2 max. above average.

However, for those who are not high performance athletes and they stop exercising, in less than eight weeks VO2 max. it will drop sharply to the levels they were at before training.

The reason why this factor is reduced is related to the decrease in blood and plasma volumes of almost 12% in the first four weeks after the person stops training.

And the volumes of blood and plasma will fall due to the lack of demand on our heart and muscles.

The plasma volume could even decrease by about 5% in the first 48 hours after Stop to do exercise.

The effect of decreased blood and plasma volume is that less blood will be pumped throughout the body with each pulse of the heart.

For a person who is not a high performance athlete and stops exercising, VO2 max will drop sharply to pre-training levels in less than 8 weeks. (Photo: .)

The effect of decreased blood and plasma volume causes less blood to be pumped through the body with each heartbeat. But these levels only go down to the starting point, which means that we do not get worse.

Of course, most of us are not marathoners, but we are not immune to these effects either.

The moment we stop exercising, the body will begin to lose those cardiovascular adaptations at a rate very similar to that of highly competitive athletes.

Training of strength

In terms of strength, tests show that, in the average person, 12 weeks without training causes a significant decrease in the amount of weight we can lift.

The good news is that research shows that maintaining some of the strength he had gained before he stopped training.

What is striking is that despite the significant decrease in strength, there is only a minimal reduction in the size of the muscle fibers.

The reason why we lose muscle strength has to do, to a large extent, with the fact that we are no longer putting pressure on our muscles.

Therefore, when we are no longer working our muscles with force, they become “lazy”, which causes the number of our muscle fibers to decrease, and less muscles are used during an activity.

This ultimately makes us less able to lift the weight we used to lift.

We lose strength because we are no longer putting our muscles under pressure. (Photo: .)

The amount of muscle fibers used during exercise decreases by around 13% after just 2 weeks without training, although this does not lead to a loss of muscle strength.

This implies that the losses seen during the longer periods of no training are a combination of this initial decrease in the number of muscle fibers we use, but also the slower decrease in muscle mass.

The average gym fan who lifts weights will experience a decrease in the size of their muscles and, over time, it will become more difficult lift heavy loads, as they have fewer muscle fibers exercised.

So, even after all that effort we put in to get fit, we begin to lose cardiovascular fitness and strength within 48 hours of stopping exercise.

But we do not begin to feel these effects until after two or three weeks in the cardiovascular aspect, and in the muscular until between 6 and 10 weeks.

The “detraining” rate it is similar for men and women, and even older athletes.

But the fitter you are, the slower you will lose what you have gained.

* Dan Gordon is an associate professor of physiology at Anglia Ruskin University. Justin Roberts is an associate professor of health and physical nutrition at the same university.

