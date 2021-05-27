How Quarantines Affect Language in Young Children

There is growing evidence that last year’s quarantines had an impact on young children’s language ability, according to research involving about 50,000 students from different schools in the UK.

According to the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) study, measures to combat the pandemic deprived children of social contact and experiences crucial to increasing their vocabulary.

Little or no contact with grandparents, the social distance, the lack of encounters to play with their peers and the little use of in public spaces have made them less exposed to everyday conversations and experiences.

Saly Miner, director of Ryders Hayes Primary School in England, who participated in the study, says that communication problems were “very limiting” for the little ones, especially if they could not express themselves, interact with their peers and make themselves understood .

“It’s absolutely key,” he explains. “Everything is related to self-esteem and confidence. And without that, they will not feel happy, they will not be able to grow, they will not be able to obtain all the benefits of interacting with their peers as we would like and interacting with the staff ”.

Reading is a great help to expand vocabulary. (Photo: Getty Images)

“All the research shows that if a child has language problems at that age, by the time they reach adulthood, they will be 4 times more likely to have problems with reading, 3 times more likely to suffer from mental health and twice the chance to be unemployed and have problems with Social Mobility, so doing this well at an early age is key to the child’s future, ”adds Miner.

Tips to improve

Victoria Day, Ryder Hayes’ assistant director, recommends five simple and practical steps to help younger children expand their vocabulary, improve their communication skills, and create new learning opportunities:

1–Talk to your children

“Talk about something that interests them if they are playing,” he says. Just chat with them about whatever.

two–Read them stories

It does not matter if they are information books or fairy tales, the important thing is that all these texts are full of a rich vocabulary, and that will help the child develop their language skills.

3–Give them experiences

Whether taking them to the park or to the garden, this “will give you and them the opportunity to develop their vocabulary”, since new experiences are accompanied by new words.

4-dothem questions

“Ask questions, comment, explain them, and expand their vocabulary,” says Day.

5–Sings

And finally, “sing with them,” he says.

“Enjoy rhymes and songs with them” that will also serve to increase the number of words they can use to communicate.

You are interested in:

How to survive quarantine when you have 22 children?

At what age should children be given a cell phone?

Now you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!