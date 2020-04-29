Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, then Jean-Michel Aulas, both told RMC Sport on Tuesday evening: despite the definitive end of the season in Ligue 1, PSG, like OL, have absolutely no intention to stop along the way their European adventure. And for good reason, UEFA intends to allow the conclusion of the Champions League in August.

Paris, qualified for the quarterfinals after having released Dortmund, and Lyon, who still have an eighth return to play against Juventus after their victory (1-0) in the first leg, will therefore find themselves in a situation more than unlikely to prepare for their (potential) resumption in C1. “The difficulty today is that France is taking a direction that is not necessarily that of all European countries, summarizes Aulas. And that is not in line with what UEFA wanted, so that’s fine surely pose a certain number of problems to clubs which have qualified for the European Cup. “

Training or even friendlies?

The first question concerns training. The government has decided not to allow competitions on French soil “even behind closed doors” before the end of July, without really lifting the vagueness around a possible resumption of sessions in the clubs. “Me, I analyze the declaration of the Prime Minister like the possibility of being able to train as of the month of June, while respecting the rules laid down”, wants to believe Jean-Michel Aulas. If the theory of the President of Lyon is confirmed by the authorities (one can imagine that details will be given soon), the PSG and the OL can therefore, at least, call their men back to Camp des Loges and the Groupama Training Center for several weeks of work.

Aulas would then like to go further. “By resuming training in mid-June, I think we can surely manage to make a certain number of matches in July, whether friendly or official, to be operational from August 3,” he said. he told RMC Sport. Difficult to know what the leader means by “official” matches, but one can imagine the two French teams testing themselves, in July, against European teams. Not sure, however, that these friendly meetings could be held in France.

“Home” matches abroad, or in France behind closed doors?

If there is preparation, the puzzle will then continue with the Champions League itself. If Olympique Lyonnais were to qualify against Juventus, it would, like Paris Saint-Germain, have at least one home match to play next. Would such an event be possible to organize in August? With the public, no. In camera, this is a possibility.

What if it isn’t? “If it is not possible to play in France, we will play our matches abroad, ensuring the best health security conditions for our players and all our staff,” said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Aulas agrees with him on this point: “We are of course in favor of going to the end and playing in August, either in France behind closed doors or abroad”. UEFA could, however, take matters into its own hands, since the Guardian explained on Tuesday evening that the body was considering moving the remaining matches to neutral ground, depending on the measures taken by the authorities of the countries of the remaining clubs.