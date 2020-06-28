American President Donald Trump

“They put the tricolor band on your chest, you sit in the Silla del Águila and let’s go! It is as if you had climbed the roller coaster … « . Many presidents must be experiencing a situation similar to that described by Carlos Fuentes in his classic novel. The world has been challenged as seldom by a crisis of global repercussions. In this context, it is interesting to analyze what is the capacity of the leaders to face the pandemic and, secondly, what is the result of each president based on the institutional characteristics over which they govern. Are there any variables in particular that have been more favorable to sustain the support of public opinion?

The forms of government define the way through which power is accessed, the limits with which it is exercised and the means by which it is sustained. Political science has made a superclassic of the presidentialism versus parliamentarism debate. What is the most effective form of government? The answer is, with nuances, elusive. For a long time, the academic debate underscored the governance problems inherent in presidential systems. Today that premise is discarded. In the last 25 years, with the growing emergence of new parties and leaderships, the question was added about the value of the experience of presidents and the importance of having a backing in solid party structures when administering a state.

Presidential popularity may be a poor indicator of government effectiveness but it is a good thermometer of a president’s perceived ability to get through an adverse juncture. To verify if there are institutional and political design variables that condition the image of the leaders in their response to the health crisis, this article compiles the results of 150 public opinion studies of 17 presidents of Latin America, North America and Europe carried out since the beginning of the pandemic.

What do we know? In the initial stretch of the crisis, the average evaluation of the leaders studied increased. The high tide raised (almost) all the boats. This is known in the public opinion literature as the “rally around the flag” effect. They are situations of national upheaval – a terrorist attack, a natural disaster, a pandemic – that produce a spirit of unity in society that leads to an increase in the popularity of presidents. With the arrival of the coronavirus crisis, this effect, although not in all countries, manifested itself in most cases.

But after the initial stretch, the effect on the image of the rulers was uneven. To explain this divergence, different analyzes highlighted the role that certain institutional variables and political conditions could have in the response to the crisis.

Is there a design that favors coordination in the face of the pandemic? We try to answer this question in light of three variables analyzed: the form of government (presidentialism, parliamentarism, and semi-presidentialism), the vertical organization of power (unitarism-federalism), and the president’s party origin (insider / outsider).

Presidentialism versus parliamentarism

Considered according to the type of government, leaders under parliamentary systems (Spain, Italy, Germany, Canada) show a slightly higher average approval rate than leaders of presidential countries (54% vs. 49%). It does not appear to be a very significant difference, however.

Anyway, by putting the magnifying glass on the data Greater variability is shown in the popularity of leaders of parliamentary systems. They are the ones who have seen, on average, the greatest fluctuations in the assessment of their management during the pandemic. It is unclear to what to attribute that increased volatility.

Outsiders vs Insiders

Second, we relieve presidential approval based on the type of presidents’ careers. Presidents most capable of dealing with a crisis are often presumed to be those with previous political experience. In a mirror, it is argued that those presidents without experience or support from traditional parties have less capacity to operate during the storm. In other words: insiders are more reliable and effective; the outsiders, more unpredictable and less successful.

To carry out this analysis, we take Miguel Carreras’ typology on the types of presidents, where Presidents with a previous political-party career with traditional parties (for example, Alberto Fernández in Argentina) have been categorized as insiders and as outsiders are presidents who have not had a political-party career and compete in the presidential elections with a new party. (for example, Macron). In between there are two hybrid categories: the “mavericks” or rebels, which are those political figures that emerged from existing parties but that compete with a newly created force (for example, AMLO in Mexico). And the « amateurs » who are personalities who come from outside politics but who stand for elections within traditional party structures (for example, Donald Trump in the US).

Some analyzes indicated that presidents from traditional political parties had more margin and support to sustain extended isolation measures than those presidents without strong supportive party structures. If this is true, insiders should have higher average approval levels than outsiders. However, the evidence finds exceptions to this statement. A pure outsider like Martín Vizcarra, President of Peru, presents one of the highest levels of average approval of the sample (78%). Observing the data, those who belong to long-standing political parties and have held previous public positions do not necessarily enjoy greater popularity than leaders with less roots in the traditional political system.

Federal and Unitary

It has also been argued that governments with federal designs need to build a consensus with regional authorities, while Unitarians are served by the constitution. So how does the territorial design of power affect this relationship? The information collected suggests that, on average, citizen approval of presidents is higher in federal countries than in unitary nations (55% vs. 44%).

This does not imply that all the presidents of federal countries have done well. In Canada, the US and Brazil, it was the governors who took the lead in the initial response. But Trudeau, Trump, and Bolsonaro responded differently. The first one adapting to the regional demand, the second one generating a conflict with the democratic governors, and the last one alienated the support of almost all the sub-national leaders.

On the opposite side, it has been said that the unitary designs have tensions that the federalisms “save” with the provincial autonomies. Although this may be valid for countries like Uruguay, it does not capture the initial tension that Chile and Colombia had. Piñera only after receiving a request from 56 mayors demanding the national quarantine came to the forefront of isolation. Duque also reacted after the demand of the local powers.

The explanation is not so much institutional but political. In cases where there was high coordination between the president and governors (Argentina), the presidential leadership rose. Where coordination between the president and the subnational power was low (Brazil, the United States, Mexico), presidential approval tended to fall.

For our analysis, we combine the approval ratings of the presidents with the regional authority indices (RAI-Insert link), which are a more accurate measure of the centralization of power in each country. The result there is clearer: there is no direct relationship between the type of organization in the country and the popularity that presidents have received.

After more than a quarter from the start of the pandemic, the “rally around the flag” effect lost its initial momentum, the growth of the analyzed leaders stopped and most began to fall back to the starting level. In turn, the opinion polls collected in each country show that there are no great differences between leaders of parliamentary and presidential systems; that the presidents of traditional parties do not register a higher level of approval than outsiders; and that the leaders of federal countries have an approval, on average, higher than those led by unitary nations. It is politics, not institutions, that is setting the pace of the crisis.

* Daniela Barbieri is a sociologist, master in political communication, political consultant and professor at the UBA. Javier Cachés is a political scientist (UBA-UTDT), political consultant and teacher of the Political Science degree at the UBA. Augusto Reina is a political scientist, Political consultant, President of ASACOP and professor at the UBA.

** The article was published in Cenital

