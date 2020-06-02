Darth Vader is undoubtedly one of the most powerful Lords of the Sith, and Emperor Palpatine declared his power “incomparable.”

Darth Vader is easily the most iconic villain in Star wars of all time, but how powerful is the Dark Lord of the Sith? Anakin Skywalker he was the Chosen One, conceived by the Force itself. According to Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), he had a higher Midichlorian count than even Master Yoda. This meant that he had the potential to access the Force and accomplish feats that no other Jedi or Sith had ever accomplished.

Of course, power isn’t everything, something Anakin Skywalker learned the hard way in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). In terms of power alone, the duel between the newly baptized Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi should have been an easy victory for the Chosen One. Instead, Kenobi successfully defeated him, leaving him crippled. As shown in Charles Soule’s Darth Vader races, Palpatine initially feared that the loss of his limbs would reduce Vader’s potential and that he had lost motivation due to his defeat at Mustafar. Fortunately for the Emperor, Darth Vader soon proved that this was not the case.

Developed shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Paul S. Kemp’s Lords of the Sith reveals details of its full potential.

We can see Palpatine build an elaborate apprentice test, with the two Sith Lords working together after a terror attack. Darth Vader has concluded that the loss of his limbs has worked for his good. Since it has freed him from the needs of the flesh, forcing him to depend on his relationship with the Force. Palpatine cheerfully declares that Vader’s power is “incomparable” as a result of his bond with the Force.

The intimacy of this bond was best demonstrated in Thrawn: Timothy Zahn’s Alliances, which saw Darth Vader master an instinctive new Force power called Skywalking. This allows Force-sensitives to travel through the countless instabilities of the Unknown Regions, as they sense gravitational interruptions and constantly perform micro-adjustments to avoid them. Darth Vader is the only adult known to have mastered the technique, and he did so with remarkable speed, suggesting the great strength of his relationship with the Force.

He always applied everything he had learned as a scrap metal mechanic, as a Jedi and as a Sith.

He was able to probe the minds of others using the same technique demonstrated by Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), but even the Force-sensitive powerful were unable to resist Vader’s intrusion, clearly demonstrating that his powers surpassed those of his grandson. Without a doubt, this was the technique that Darth Vader used on his own daughter Leia, a nightmare experience that he remembered years later in Claudia Grey’s Bloodline.

Darth Vader’s raw power is best demonstrated in the 2015 Vader Down comic event, easily one of the best stories of the Disney era. Searching for her son Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader emerges on the rebel base of Vrogas Vas, without backup. The Rebel Alliance sends out all the forces they can muster to kill this high-profile target, and Darth Vader faced an army that would have defeated even Anakin Skywalker. He emerged triumphant, demonstrating his mastery of the Force and his phenomenal combat skills.

The rebels learned at their expense that Darth Vader’s reputation was not exaggerated. And that he truly is one of the greatest Dark Lords of the Sith of all time. He couldn’t be stopped, he couldn’t be hit; however, as Luke Skywalker demonstrated, even Darth Vader was not beyond redemption.