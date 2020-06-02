Undoubtedly, Darth Vader has become one of the most iconic villains not only from ‘Star Wars’, but from cinematography in general, so his image has had a great impact on pop culture, one could even say that Vader is the most powerful Sith that exists, something that has been affirmed by Palpatine himself.

Although the emperor has served as the main enemy to defeat in the entire ‘Star Wars’ saga, his popularity does not compare to that of Darth Vader And when he had the opportunity to overcome it by returning in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, the production did not know how to handle his return well, so far from being something epic, he ended up disappointing the public.

Since his appearance in ‘The Phantom Menace’, it was made clear what great power Anakin Skywalker had within him, Since the Midichlorian count was even higher than that of Master Yoda, however, Skywalker would discover that power was not everything after losing his fight with Obi-Wan, so he learned to develop new techniques after losing his extremities.

Thus, the novel ‘Lords of the Sith’ written by Paul S. Kemp, revealed that losing some parts of the body forced Vader to rely heavily on force, which led him to create an extremely powerful bond with her, leading Palpatine to declare that the bond between Darth Vader and the force was unmatched, which is why in ‘Thrawn: Alliances’ it was discovered that the Sith had mastered a new power called, Skywalking, since he is the only one who has been able to master this new technique.

Likewise, Vader managed to control and perfect all the techniques he learned from the Jedis, and his bond with the force allowed him to use telekinesis to perform complex tasks without the need to alter, such as fixing his own circuits or suffocating his enemies, he was even able to enter the minds of Leia and Luke Skywalker, demonstrating the great power that had.

The great power of the villain was demonstrated in the comic, ‘Vader Down’, where the villain enters the rebel base in Vrogas Vas in search of his son Luke, so the rebel alliance sends all his forces to eliminate Vader, however, he managed to emerge triumphant from the situation, by making use of the strength and combat skills, so this time the rebels learned that Darth Vader is the most powerful Sith in existence.