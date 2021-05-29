How Porsha Williams Made Her Romance With Simon Guobadia Permanent

If the petroleum tycoon looks familiar, it’s because he appeared on the most recent season of RHOA. He was previously married to Porsha’s Bravo co-star Falynn Guobadia. However, they publicly announced their divorce in April.

Porsha addressed her and Simon’s whirlwind relationship on May 10 as well, writing on Instagram, “Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love.”

“I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” she continued. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Additionally, Porsha explained that she and Falynn weren’t as close as RHOA portrayed.

As she put it, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

“Falynn and I are not friends,” she added, “and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”