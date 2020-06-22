The statistical wealth existing in the NBA it is hardly achievable in any other sport or discipline of life. In times of Big Data’s emergence, it seems that American basketball has been a test bed of this science for many years, boasting an infinite depth of data. In order to specify a unique record that could synthesize the performance of a player, John Hollinger, a statistical analyst, scout and coach, established the Player Efficiency Rating (PER), a fact that could be assimilated to the FIBA Basketball Rating, but with a greater mathematical background.

The PER It adds all the positive returns of a player on the court and subtracts the negative ones, adjusting to the minutes on the court and establishing a series of parameters with statistical formulas that give great symbolic value to the resulting figure. Hollins established that the resulting value could range from 0 to 35, pointing to 15 as the mean. For this reason, many General Managers, scouts and NBA personnel with decision-making capacity, use the PER to determine if a player is worthy of attention and respect in the league or not.

It should be noted that this value is only calculated in the time frame of a season and in the entire history of the NBA, only on 21 occasions a player has managed to explore the limits of the same when finishing a campaign with a PER greater than 30. It was Wilt chamberlain, in 1962/63 the one with the best record, with 31.82. But even more interesting is analyzing the average in a player’s professional career, something that could determine who is the best in NBA history. These are the 10 players with the best PER averages ever recorded in the NBA.

Michael Jordan: 27.91

Anthony Davis: 27.52

Lebron James: 27.51

Shaquille O´Neal: 26.43

David robinson: 26.18

Wilt chamberlain: 26.13

Bob Pettit: 25.34

Kevin Durant: 25.2

Chris Paul: 25.09

James Harden: 24.75