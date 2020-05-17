For those with severe pain in the throat, it is very uncomfortable when eating

Dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing the food bolus, is a condition that people with other diseases, such as Alzhemier or Parkinson’s, also normally suffer from.

It can also occur in someone who has suffered a stroke or due to the presence of tumors. These problems prevent the person from forming the bolus and being able to swallow it correctly, according to nutritionist Laura González for Efe Salud.

What should people with dysphagia eat?

Those who have difficulty swallowing should consume food in small portions, and avoid those that harm them. So, should not consume fruits or vegetables that contain seeds. You have to be especially careful with the fish to avoid the bones.

On the other hand, it is preferable that the food is well crushed and served in small portions. At the same time, make sure they are not too hot, but at the same time avoid overheating.

They should also make sure food is not lumpy. The specialist recommends adding a little liquid, preferably milk, so that the food does not lose its nutrients and can be swallowed more easily.

Photo: Shutterstock

How to feed

The food should be served in small quantities. So it is necessary to prepare meals that are nutritious so that they can benefit from all the nutrients. At the same time, it is best to use small spoons, such as those used for desserts, so that they can ingest food.

The porridge is a good option to facilitate the swallowing of food.. On the other hand, you should not forget about fibers and proteins, as they are necessary. In the case of fiber, they can be obtained from fruits and vegetables, but again, care must be taken that they do not contain seeds and serve them in porridge or purees.

As for the consumption of water, it must also be supplied in appropriate quantities, and liquid thickeners that can be obtained in pharmacies can be used. This is an alternative to avoid dehydration or other complications.

Dysphagia can present a challenge in the diet of people who suffer from it. However, by taking a few simple steps at mealtime, the situation can be handled naturally and smoothly.

