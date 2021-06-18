in Movies

How Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Continues to Honor His Legacy

Thanks to Meadow Rain Walker, her father Paul walker is always in fans’ hearts and minds.

The 22-year-old model frequently shares throwback snapshots and never-before-seen family videos on Instagram to commemorate Paul’s memory.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Meadow honored the seventh anniversary of the Fast & Furious star’s passing after a fatal car accident. “A silly day to remember in sadness,” Meadow captioned. “Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”

For Paul’s birthday on Sept. 12, she similarly called her late dad her “happy place.”

Even former co-star Vin Diesel Meadow counts as “family” while sharing pics of his own daughters spending time with the model. Now, exactly 20 years after the first Fast & Furious film, Meadow is keeping the memory of her father as close as ever. She even shared a text message to Vin with a photo of the 2001 movie that kicked off the blockbuster franchise. “Where the brotherhood began,” Vin replied.

