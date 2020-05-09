With the uncertainty of when the championships return and Antony’s imminent departure for Ajax scheduled for July, Fernando Diniz is already thinking of a replacement for the right side of the attack of the Sao Paulo. The São Paulo squad offers good options for the coach, but there is a name that should come out ahead. Even with the number 9 on his back, Pablo can take the lead in this race for the vacancy of the São Paulo jewel.

When he arrived at the club early last year, he was expected to be the team’s goalkeeper. The reason for this was the 2018 season that Pablo did for Athletico-PR, when he established himself as the team’s top scorer in the Copa Sudamericana title. For São Paulo, however, he still hasn’t managed to captivate the crowd with many balls in the net.

Pablo still tries to consolidate himself in the São Paulo team (Photo: Reproduction / Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net)

On the other hand, Pablo gains more and more credit with Fernando Diniz for another characteristic: his versatility. The striker, who made himself available to act in Antony’s vacancy, has already demonstrated both in São Paulo and in other clubs that he can perform various functions in the offensive sector.

“I played in many positions in my career. From center forward I had played countless times at base and at Atheltico. In Japan, I was playing left and right. With Paulo Autuori (in Japanese football), I started at the front on the left, I played, Cacau and Diego Forlan. And after they left Paulo said ‘starting today you will play 9’. I accepted it very well because I had played 9 times already and after you starts to score, this makes you want to be closer to the area “, recalled the player in an interview with Espn channels.

When Antony missed the start of the season with São Paulo because he was with the Olympic team, Pablo was already a starter in the attack. Whether as a center forward or a forward, he was a constant presence in Diniz’s squads. On the other hand, without being able to correspond and with irregular performances, the striker went to the reserve bank after the return of the São-Paulina jewel.

Pablo’s characteristics are quite different from Antony’s. Still, the player can be a good option to give even more versatility to the São Paulo attack. The number 9 shirt can vary in position with Alexandre Pato between the center forward and right-wing functions, a dynamic that Diniz has already tested in previous matches. The two still offer the possibility of acting as an attacking duo, while Vitor Bueno, who has been acting on the left side, can retreat to the line of midfielders.

To be able to consolidate himself as a starter, Pablo needs to definitively win the sequence of injuries that hindered him in 2019. At the beginning of the current season, he showed that this problem was overcome, by playing in 11 of the 12 matches of the club until the stoppage. The pandemic, however, came at a bad time for the striker, who scored two goals in the victory against Santos, the last match before the stoppage of activities.

