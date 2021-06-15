How our brain regulates when to stop eating

All these tasks are performed automatically and unconsciously.

Now that there is so much talk of freedom, it should be remembered that we are free to spend all the time we have in acting on our physical environment or in socializing with our peers thanks to the fact that our organism frees us from innumerable physiological, endocrine and metabolic decisions.

Think for a moment that tomorrow you will have to choose how to adapt your breathing rate or your heart rate to your daily needs. Or adjust your body temperature, blood glucose concentration, or the insulin your body needs. Even if it was you who had to regulate your urine output.

To these functions can be added others much more complex. Some examples? The regulation of the wake / sleep cycle or the hormonal regulation of sexual behavior. Including, of course, everything related to pregnancy, breeding and lactation.

In reality, all these tasks are performed automatically and unconsciously. This allows conscious activity to be free to deal with relationships with the world and with others.

The governing body of these functions and many other tasks is the hypothalamus, a small nerve center that does not represent more than 1% of the total weight of the brain.

The brain at mealtime

The question that concerns us today is: How does our brain regulate food intake? Specifically, how do you decide when to stop eating?

Starting in the middle of the last century, neuroscientists began the experimental study of the brain’s regulation of food intake through stimulation or injury techniques.

Thanks to them, the presence of a hunger center was described in the lateral hypothalamus. Its stimulation in laboratory animals produced hyperphagia (increased intake). Its destruction, anorexia (decreased intake).

At the same time, the presence of a satiety center, located in the ventromedial nucleus (NVM) of the hypothalamus, was also described. This fulfilled opposite functions to the previous one: its stimulation produced the cessation of the ingestion and anorexia in the long term and its injury, hyperphagia and experimental obesity.

Later it was discovered that certain neurons in the NVM had receptors for glucose present in the blood. In such a way, if their concentration increased, these neurons were in charge of inhibiting the hunger center. Thus, they contribute to a decrease in appetite and to the cessation of food intake.

Other factors that modulate appetite

There are earlier factors that also modulate appetite. For example, the mere distension of the stomach walls by the presence of food already produces a feeling of satiety.

As digestion progresses, the blood concentration of many different substances and hormones (leptins, insulin, cholecystokinin) increases. These reach the hypothalamus, either directly as molecules dissolved in the blood or by activation of the vagus nerve (which does not mean that it is “lazy”, but that it has a wandering and complicated path through many viscera of our body).

Thus, when what is ingested reaches “sufficient” levels, all these hormonal and nervous mechanisms cause the desire to eat to decrease.

In contrast, when the blood levels of glucose or amino acids are decreased or when the digestive tract lacks food inside, the sensation of hunger occurs. As we know, it acts as an internal motive to start looking for something to eat.

Long-term effects

There are a couple of caveats to make. Some of the mechanisms described produce long-term effects: to produce obesity or anorexia, a sustained inhibition or activation of the hunger or satiety centers is required over time. In contrast, in a normal meal, the appetite is satisfied before the hormonal and nervous signals that regulate the digestive process are activated.

In this regard, it has long been speculated that dopamine (a molecule that acts as a messenger between different neuronal groups) could be related to the satiety mechanism. That is, to consider the amount of food eaten as sufficient.

In a recent experimental study it has been convincingly confirmed that dopamine-releasing neurons, located in the ventral tegmental area (VTA) of the midbrain, project onto neuronal groups of the lateral hypothalamus (remember, where the hunger center is located). Thus, they inhibit its activity and produce a decrease in appetite and a cessation of intake even before the hormonal and nervous signals related to digestion are activated.

The study authors have linked this physiological mechanism to the suppression of appetite and weight loss that occurs in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treated with methylphenidate or amphetamine derivatives. One possible relationship is that these substances increase the activity of the above-mentioned dopaminergic neurons.

We don’t always eat out of hunger: we also eat out of pleasure

Now, food intake also has hedonistic components that reach the conscious level. For example, a reason enough to eat is to be hungry, but not all foods attract us the same.

Some act as additional incentives if they are particularly to our liking, due to their special taste or presentation. Thus, it is more than likely that future experimental studies will show that brain centers such as the medial prefrontal cortex and the nucleus accumbens (two important areas related to the subjective conscious feeling of pleasure, well-being or satisfaction) also play an important role. in the conscious modulation of appetite and satiety signals.

In short, eating is relatively easy if you have food on hand. In particular, if they are tasty or attractive. We live this consciously, but it is worth thanking our body for the precise and regulated digestive, metabolic and nervous work that it performs.

All this without us knowing.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read original here.