The location of the elements of your kitchen can help you lose those extra kilos

Order in the kitchen is important, especially when preparing food. A messy kitchen causes stress levels to rise, and this leads to consuming more food than necessary.

And although this is a concept that is valid for all areas of the house, the kitchen is a key place to achieve the nutritional goals that we have set ourselves, according to an article in the newspaper El Confidencial. That is why here we will give you some keys to have a always organized kitchen.

The Marie Kondo key

According to Marie Kondo, you have to put order to avoid snacking between meals. You need to tidy up the fridge and pantry, and keep everything in its proper place, thus avoiding the accumulation of stress when cooking.

Also, to avoid the anxiety of eating late, food that is not consumed must be emptied, discarded or donated. Usually, we all buy more food than we can that can spend a lot of time in the fridge or pantry, and over time they get damaged.

So, making a shopping list is useful to make sure you buy only what is necessary And do not forget anything, so you will not have to go back to the supermarket and carry additional things that you will not consume or that do not contribute to your health.

Prepare healthy food

Photo: Shutterstock

Concentrate on cooking, and enjoy it. Again, keep everything in its proper place so that the process is not stressful. Further, it is important to have times to eat. So kitchen organization is important.

If you have places to hide snacks, remove them, and don’t buy any sweets or fat. Eliminating hiding places and eliminating junk food from your diet will help you lose weight.

Instead, fill your kitchen with fruit, and keep it close. This way you will eat something healthy while you wait for the next meal. Organization, a list of foods in sufficient quantity, and avoiding those that can harm you, are the keys to maintaining balance and order in the place where you prepare your food.