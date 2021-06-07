how one of the great promises in the face of COVID “fell from grace” and is still waiting for its great clinical trial

For a few months in 2020, ivermectin was one of the “most promising drugs” against COVID; then a scandalous case of scientific fraud and the lack of conclusive clinical trials destroyed his good public image. However, in recent days, the controversy around her has returned with force.

The apparent promotion from international institutions of articles warning of the risks of using it as a treatment or Twitter calling some content that talks about it “misleading” has returned to the public debate a treatment that seemed relatively forgotten. What’s going on with ivermectin? Why, a year after the studies that put it in the limelight, we still do not have “enough data”?

A huge expectation and an initial stumble

During the first months of the pandemic and as laboratories began to design antivirals against SARS-CoV-2, many researchers turned to the huge catalog of drugs available in the hope that some would work against the virus. That’s what happened with chloroquine, remdesivir, and plitidepsin. It is also what happened with ivermectin.

Ivermectin is a broad-spectrum antiparasitic drug It is often used to treat things like scabies, onchocerciasis (“river blindness”), lymphatic filariasis, and other parasitic worms. In Spain, for example, it is a recognized treatment for rosacea and studies are being carried out against Malaria mosquitoes. But it was none of those things that caught the investigators’ attention. What made it interesting was the data that suggested that inhibited RNA virus replication (like Dengue).

On April 3, 2020, Leon Caly and his team published in vitro experiments that confirmed that ivermectin could inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2. The main problem was that the necessary concentrations were relatively high. That divided the researchers: Many scientists ruled out the drug because, with those results, it was reasonable to think that the required amount of ivermectin was too large to be used in humans without safety concerns.

Currently, neither the WHO, nor the FDA, nor the EMA recommends the use of ivermectin in the treatment (or prevention) of COVID-19

However, three days later, a preprint from the University of Utah and the Surgisphere Corporation was published endorsing the use of this drug in humans. The study ended up backtracking in one of the biggest scientific scandals of the pandemic, but by then many Latin American countries (which were already using ivermectin on a regular basis) they had included it in the disease treatment protocols.

This caused several problems such as lack of supply to treat other diseases (yes proven) and the use of veterinary formulations that could cause unwanted side effects. Therefore, after the Surgisphere works were withdrawn, ivermectin became part of a diffuse group of medications that, due to their accessibility and danger, could become a problem. The cases of intoxication by hydroxychloroquine (another drug in this group) only reinforced this idea and motivated social networks to “take action” on the matter. Very controversial measures and, in view of the errors, very questionable.

However, the investigation continued

Nevertheless, this did not stop the research on the efficacy and safety of ivermectin against COVID. Throughout 2020, about 60 clinical trials were registered and, to date, about 19 have been completed. One of them, coordinated by the Clínica Universidad de Navarra and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, published its first results in January 2021 and pointed out that the administration of this drug quickly after the appearance of the first symptoms could reduce the viral load (and, therefore, reduce the transmission of the virus).

However, the studies were relatively small and heterogeneous. The previous study, for example, included 24 people. And though several trials point to a potential effect, the small proportion of published studies raised the possibility of a certain publication bias (that is, that only positive results were made public, something we have seen on many other occasions).

Definitely, Taken as a whole, the research on ivermectin was not as robust as it might appear. So much so that, first, the US NIH recognized that “there is insufficient data to recommend or advise against the use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19” and, subsequently, on May 31, 2021, the WHO recommended do not use ivermecticin after analyzing the available data.

Of course, unlike other drugs such as hydroxychloroquine or the lopinavir / ritonavir couple, it was not against its use in clinical trials. In other words, what the WHO was telling us is that better data was needed to decide one way or the other; and that, in the meantime, it was better to use treatments that did have some proven efficacy. That is exactly the position of the European Medical Agency.

Why “not enough data”?

This is the current situation and, not surprisingly, it raises many questions. In the end, How come we don’t have a good studio by now What if we have it from other drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, with which they share many similarities? And the truth is that it is difficult to answer not only because the dynamics of the international pharmacological industry are complex, but because there are many things that, directly, we do not know.

To begin with, the initial evidence is not always the same and this means that the same interest is not always generated (scientific, yes; but also logistical, social and financial). Researchers and pharmaceutical companies alike have limited resources and must carefully decide which projects to invest them in. So, the number of registered clinical trials is often used as an indicator of the opinion of the scientific community on certain lines of research. Compared to the 60 clinical trials with ivermectin that were registered, the treatments based on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine reached 200. Let us remember that, despite “this greater confidence”, both drugs were ineffective.

It is true that the lack of a laboratory behind the ivermectin trials may have hampered their implementation. Gilead promoted remdesivir and Pharmamar, plitidepsin; that is, they bet on their own drugs; but Novartis pushed the experiments around chloroquine, even though it was discovered in 1934 and no longer has patents. But here one wonders why Merck (the company that discovered it and is most closely linked to the drug after spending more than 30 years donating it to regions that need it) did not do something similar and chose to acknowledge that “did not believe that the available data supported the safety and efficacy of ivermectin“in this matter, while conducting other trials.

In summary: on the one hand, there are initial studies that suggest the potential of ivermectin; on the other, the confidence of the scientific community (and pharmaceutical companies) that this line of research will materialize seems less than in other alternatives. This does not mean that, as some researchers and projects defend, ivermectin does not end up being a useful tool in the treatment of COVID-19; but without official recognition, without prescription indications and even without reliable data on its safety, it seems clear that is losing the race versus your alternatives.

