How Old Is the Cast of ‘Outer Banks’ on Netflix?

Watching Outer Banks is the closest I’m gonna get to going on a beach vacation in the near future, and honestly, I’m not mad. One part murder mystery, one part treasure hunt, and one million parts thirsty summer drama, the show follows a group of teens called the Pogues who are trying to find $ 400 million worth of gold that’s been ~ lost at sea ~. I already know, just normal stuff all high schoolers go through.

As you’re likely well aware because there’s no way you haven’t watched this show yet, the Pogues consists of John B (still have questions about why his name isn’t just John, but whatever), Kiara, Pope, and JJ plus their rich-kid rivals Sarah, Topper, and Rafe and season 2 newcomer Cleo — all of whom are supposed to be 16 years old.

The thing is, none of these actors are 16 in real life. Like, they’re not even close.

Chase Stokes (John B)

Age on the show: 16

Age IRL: 28

Yep. Our main floppy-haired man is more than 10 years older than his character. So, like, if you’re wondering why none of the guys in your high school looked like John B, THIS IS WHY.

Madelyn Cline (Sarah)

Age on the show: 16

Age IRL: 2. 3

I mean, she’s at least closer to her character’s age than Chase is, but still. We’re talking about a six-year age difference here.

Madison Bailey (Kiara)

Age on the show: 16

Age IRL: 22

Kay, this makes slightly more sense. I mean, she’s still playing someone six years younger than she is IRL, but I buy it!

Jonathan Daviss (Pope)

Age on the show: 16

Age IRL: 22

Really offended that none of the dudes in my high school had these abs. So rude.

Carlacia Grant (Cleo)

Age on the show: 16

Age IRL: twenty-one

Season 2’s newest main cast member Carlacia actually isn’t far off from Cleo’s age!

Rudy Pankow (JJ)

Age on the show: 16

Age IRL: 22

Helpful to know the age of your future husband, amirite?

Austin North (Topper)

Age on the show: 16

Age IRL: 25

Dude is legit nowhere near being a teenager, life is a lie, etc.

Drew Starkey (Rafe)

Age on the show: 19

Age IRL: 27? Maybe?

Drew’s age isn’t widely available due to him not being that famous (yet !!!!! GIVE HIM TIME!), But rest assured he’s nowhere near 19.

Alright, that’s all, time to rewatch Outer Banks on Netflix because it’s literally all I have going for me rn, bye.

