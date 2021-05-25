How old is my pet in cat or dog years?

New methodologies

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, current veterinarians divide dogs into six different stages: puppy, young, adult, mature, elderly, and geriatric. These life stages provide a more practical way to think about the age of pets. In fact, if we analyze it, the human health recommendations also are based on stages of development rather than exact age in years.

Thus, it could be said that the breed of each animal, its size, weight and diet are the most important factors to determine the life expectancy of each pet.

Similarly, cats are also divided into six categories: kittens, young, adult, mature, senior and geriatric. And since most healthy cats are roughly the same size, there is less variability in their age at each stage of life.

Finding out how old your pet is (whether it’s a dog or a cat) allows your vet to determine its life stage. And that’s important, as it provides information on what medical care the pet might need to extend not only its life, but also its quality of life.