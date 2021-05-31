How old is Maribel Guardia ?: Bikini Photos

Mezcalent Maribel Guardia celebrates her 62 years with this fiery photo

Maribel Guardia is one of the famous women who has the least problem in revealing her age openly, and there is no doubt that the passage of time seems to keep her intact.

This is how the Costa Rican woman saw it, who this Saturday, May 29, celebrated her 62nd birthday, and not only showed it off to the rooftops, with a message on her Instagram account, but incidentally, she left more than one with the open mouth.

The ex-wife of the late singer Joan Sebastian posted a burning photograph on her social network, in which she boasted of the spectacular and enviable figure she has at 62 years of age.

The former beauty queen, who represented Costa Rica in international competitions such as Miss World and Miss Universe, posed in a fuchsia bikini, while smiling next to a pool and looking at the camera with her abundant loose black hair.

“# Felizcuirthday to me 🎁 Thank God 🙏🏼 for every breath, for my son’s hugs, my husband’s kisses, my grandson’s smiles, my mother’s love, and the unconditional affection of my fans. Arriba la vida 🌈 #picture @luisreyes_foto 📸 # makeup 💄 @ mexicanmakeupartis ”, was the comment with which the actress and singer accompanied her bikini, which generated all kinds of praise and comments from her loyal followers.

Phrases like “Happy birthday 🎊🎂🎈🎉🎁 may life continue to fill you with joy and good health”, “Wooooooowww 🔥🔥🔥 Happy birthday 🎂🎊🎁 God bless you always”, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to ETERNALLY BELLA BELLA !!! Inside and outside!!!” and “Congratulations dear friend !! 🎉🎶🎂🎂💓🎁🎁🎶🌟 May you continue as beautiful and full of blessings as always! ”, They filled their nets.

The beloved star of the entertainment world shared other photos of the birthday party she had at her home, where she was happy and grateful for all the love she received from her family and fans.

“Very happy celebrating birthday with my family ❤️🎂🎁🙏🏼 and my precious balloons from @globosshalala Thank you for all your expressions of affection 🥰 with @ julian_f.f @marco_chaconf @imetunon @josejulianfg @belagool @michhho @drhollywoodlm @inaki_corta @soteromarquez @ brendamagdi, ”added Maribel.

A couple of years ago the artist was questioned by Univisión about the secret of her eternal youth, and with great humility Maribel mentioned that the good attitude with which she handles herself in life has greatly influenced.

“God has been very good to me, but I do believe that attitude in life is very important. Man, if you can be pretty, what a father that you are pretty. But there are beautiful people who are very bitter, who are not grateful to life, and I really thank God for everything that has happened to me, for the good and for the bad, because the bad has helped me grow , to be a woman with more conscience, with more knowledge, and the good things have made me have a lot of fun ”, said the Costa Rican.

“So it is the attitude of gratitude, that the years go by, and the years go by and by for everyone, but you have to be filled with gratitude, with joy and get up with gratitude to God, because you are breathing, because you are seeing a sunrise. That is very important to me ”, he concluded.