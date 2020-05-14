After passing through the DC Extended Universe, Henry Cavill arrived at the Netflix Streaming platform to give life to the character of Geralt de Rivia in the series ‘The Witcher’, one of the most important for the platform, but its participation left some doubts and it is expected that they will be answered in the second season, but recently one of them had answers, since we finally know what is the age of Geralt of Rivia.

One of the most anticipated series on Netflix was ‘The Witcher’, which arrived in the past December 20, 2019, being the adaptation of the books of Andrzej Sapkowski, as well as from the video games of the story, but one of the things that caught the attention was the arrival of Henry Cavill, this at the request of the fans who asked the interpreter of Superman who they considered as the perfect actor for the role.

During an interview for SciFi Now, the showrunner of ‘The Witcher’, Lauren S. Hissrich Finally, he answered what is the age of Geralt de Rivia, since he assures that he is around one hundred years old at the beginning of the series, but it must be taken into account that the events of this program begin around the year 1200, while it ends around 1263, that is, at the end of the series you have approximately 160 years.

In the case of the other protagonists, there is an exact age, because in another interview for ComicsBeat, the actress Anya Charlotra assured that his character Yennefer is 77 years old at the end of the program while Ciri is 14 years old when he meets Geralt.

So far the release date of the second season of ‘The Witcher’ is unknown but it was expected for the end of 2020, but the recordings had to put a momentary halt in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, although it is expected that in the near future renew the recordings in the United Kingdom, which could delay its release until 2021.