How old am I ?: The difference between numerical age and biological age



The Mayo Clinic artificial intelligence model accurately predicted the age of most subjects, with an average difference of 0.88 years between the age of the ECG and the actual age.

Do you know how old you are? This seems to be a rather illogical question since of course we are all aware of how old we are. But of course very few know that There is something called numerical age and biological age and therefore, you may be older than you think.

Biological age is that which corresponds to the functional state of our organs. That is, a young person can have organs with a performance of someone older, or vice versa. The numerical age is the one that counts the number of years that a person has lived numerically since birth.

Recently, a study found that a person can be older or younger than you thought. This was carried out with an artificial intelligence model developed by Mayo Clinic and with which it was accurately predicted that the age of most of the people analyzed has an average difference of 0.88 years between the age of the ECG and the real age.

Mayo Clinic researchers evaluated 12-lead ECG data in more than 25,000 subjects with a previously trained and validated artificial intelligence algorithm to obtain a prognosis of biological age. Subjects with a positive age difference, that is, the ECG assigned them an age greater than the chronological age or completed years, over time showed a clear connection with cardiovascular mortality and mortality from all other causes. The results were published in the European Heart Review: Digital Health.

The people in the study were selected through the Rochester Epidemiology Project, which is an index of health information from health care providers in Olmsted County, Minnesota. The subjects had an average age of around 54 years and were followed for approximately 12.5 years. The study excluded those with a baseline history of heart attack, bypass or stent surgery, stroke, and atrial fibrillation.

And not only that, the probability of dying during follow-up was much higher among those who gave the impression of being older on the ECG, compared to those who showed a similar age between the ECG and the completed years or chronological age.

The relationship was even stronger in predicting death from heart disease. On the contrary, those with a smaller age difference, that is, the ECG considered them younger, were at less risk.

“The results validate and extend our previous observations that applying artificial intelligence to obtain the age in the ECG can detect accelerated aging, since it proves that those who are older than expected in this test die earlier, especially as a result of diseases cardiac. Mortality rate is known to be one of the best ways to measure biological age, and our model proves this, ”says Dr. Francisco López Jiménez, director of the Division of Preventive Cardiology at Mayo Clinic and author of the study.

When the researchers adjusted data to account for several standard risk factors, the relationship between age difference and cardiovascular mortality was even more pronounced.

“The results reveal several opportunities to identify the people who could benefit the most from preventive strategies. Now that the concept has proven that ECG age is related to survival, it is time to think about how to incorporate this into clinical practice. More research will be needed to discover the best way to do it, ”says Dr. López Jiménez.

