How often do you need to wash curtains and other household fabrics

The type of fabric, the use that is given to the material and other conditions that can increase dirt are key to deciding when the right time has come to wash the curtains and other fabrics in the house, such as pillowcases or blankets that are not used daily.

A) Yes, it is essential to have common sense and observe the use that is given to each type of fabric, since the washing that a cushion cover that is used daily to lie on is not the same as another that is simply used as decoration.

How often do you have to wash the curtains?

The curtains usually need a wash every two or three months, since, although it is not an element that is used directly, It is a source where a large amount of dust can accumulate.

Other important elements also come into play at this washing frequency. For example, some curtain fabrics collect much more dirt than others. Likewise, during the summer, when the doors and windows remain open for much of the day, the curtains tend to accumulate much more dust than during the winter, when the house is completely closed.

In the same way, if a professional wash has been carried out by going to a laundry, you can extend the period of time until the next wash, and can reach four or five months, while if it has been done at home, it will have to be done more regularly.

The sheets, duvets, pillowcases or duvet covers, on the other hand, need a more frequent washing if they are used on a daily basis. A) Yes, bedding will need to be changed weekly.

Conversely, a blanket that is used sporadically or the pillows of the cushions that are kept in the living room as a purely decorative element can be washed less frequently, approximately once a month.