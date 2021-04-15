How often do you have to wash jeans or ‘jeans’

The Jeans or jeans are one of the most used garments among the population, so they become an essential in the closet. They are comfortable, versatile and, although they all seem the same, they are not. Also, there are a thousand ways to combine them.

This versatility and comfort make this garment is used by many people on a day-to-day basis, very frequently, so it is important to know how often you need to wash your jeans so that they are kept in optimal conditions, without wearing out or deteriorating, but keeping them clean.

How often do you have to wash your jeans?

In a show for CNN Business, Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh explained that he had never washed the Levi’s pants he was wearing at the time. However, a report published by his own company in 2015, explains that jeans must be washed every 10 uses, according to Best Life magazine.

Tommy Hilfiger or Victoria Beckham also joined the opinion of the CEO of Levi’s and They stated that jeans should not be washedat least as frequently, since they are garments that wear out with washing, fade and spoil.

On the other hand, an investigation carried out in 2011 by a student at the University of Alberta, named Josh, showed that, after wearing the same jeans for 15 months, that is, 330 days, these had the same amount of bacteria as with less than two weeks of use, as collected by Abc News.

However, wearing jeans so many times it is impossible that they do not catch odors or stain at some point. In these cases, lor that is recommended is to remove the stain, rubbing it and letting it dry, but without putting them in the washing machine. in the same way, for odors it is recommended to lay them out and let them air out in the open air.

Either way, most people have a habit of washing their jeans with each use, so you can follow some recommendations to avoid damaging them, for example, do it by hand, use the programs for delicate items in the washing machine, use cold water or turn them over before putting them in the washing machine.