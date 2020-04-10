How many times have you given a phone, tablet or computer to a family member or friend? Surely they will not be few. Whether for Christmas, birthday gifts or any other celebration, tech gifts are always one of the stars. Now, making this type of gifts has its dangers and we do not mean that they leave an important gap in our portfolio or bank account, but that we can become the technical service of that person.

The fact of knowing about technological devices more than the average of society and of course, the fact that we have made the gift, makes us directly the official technical service. Without discussion. In the case of smartphones, that if I configure the device, that if I install applications such as WhatsApp or Instagram, that if Wi-Fi does not work for me … the problem is not only the initial configuration of the device in question, but all those queries and doubts that will be asked over time, many of them impossible to solve or resolve without seeing the terminal.

We can do something not to become the technical service without going wrong with our family member or friend? Let’s try it.

Tips for not being all day answering technology questions

Personally, there are not a few mobiles or tablets that I have given away and / or recommended over the years, especially to relatives and acquaintances. This added to the fact that I have always liked technology and to top it off I work in an Android news portal such as Andro4all, It has made me that person who can be asked any questions related to technology. I had little to do with being a lawyer to get free legal consultations, but now also technological ones.

Well how can we solve this? The simplest thing is not making any technological gift, ending the root problem. If I don’t give you any such gift, you can’t ask me anything related to it. But we will be less radical.

The first thing we can do is buy devices with good support and warranty. Some brands such as Apple allow you to hire extras such as Apple Care, which despite being somewhat expensive, depending on the user for whom that gift is intended, may even be necessary. Another important aspect is to buy them in stores that we know that in the event of any problem, they can take it to repair it. In the event that we do it online, it is almost always recommended to do it on Amazon because we know that its after-sales service is outstanding. In this way, if our dear friend or family member does not know how to solve a problem, you can always take it to the brand or the store where we bought it for a diagnosis or just change it.

The truth is that the above only serves us for fat problems. What to do when they are concrete questions that are easily solved? We will try to educate the user. What I usually do is send some information found in Google plus the tagline, “I have no idea of ​​your problem but I have found this in Google”. After two or three times we answer this, they will no longer ask us and they will surely be the ones who look for the solution online. In the event that they keep asking … directly answering a simple “I don’t know, this is the first time I’ve seen it” is the most accurate thing. They always get tired.

Definitely, knowing about technology and especially mobile phones has its risks. There is nothing wrong with trying to help others, but beware of becoming someone’s official technical service. Because you already know that some of them shake hands … and they take your whole arm.

And you, what excuses do you make for not being the technical service of your family or friends?

Follow Andro4all