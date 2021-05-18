How (not) the Moroccan press is dealing with the crisis with Spain

Coverage of the crisis by the pro-government media Le360 (Photo: LE 360)

A wave of more than 6,000 immigrants on the Moroccan border with Spain in Ceuta in the last 24 hours has unleashed a humanitarian and political crisis of unknown dimensions. The Government of Pedro Sánchez has guaranteed Spanish territorial integrity, while Moroccan diplomacy defends that “there are acts that have consequences and must be assumed.”

The reference to the Rabat ambassador in Spain does not make express mention but is directed to the treatment being given in a Spanish hospital to the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali.

The news has monopolized all the covers of the Spanish generalist information media, but the treatment on the other side of the Strait is very different, given the strong imposition of content by the Royal Family in numerous publications.

“The occupied enclave of Ceuta”

The pro-government media, on the other hand, do not address the issue or avoid it as much as possible. Thus, Assabah, published in Arabic, Le Matin (the newspaper of the monarchy) and Aujord’hui Le Maroc (both in French) ignore the conflict and focus on less ‘thorny’ issues for Rabat. Among them, tourism, covid or economic matters.

The issue does appear among the publications featured in Le360, where there is talk of 6,000 migrants entering “the occupied enclave of Ceuta” while Spain is “powerless”, the digital indicates in a very biased way.

Al Alam, digital of the same sign, repeats the idea of ​​”occupied Ceuta” and highlights the “intense” Spanish military landing and how the Armed Forces confront migrants with rubber bullets

No special coverage is seen on public television and radio, belonging to the National Society …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.