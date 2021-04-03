How Nokia became the queen of mobile cameras 10 years ago

Why were the Nokia cameras so good?

Although today brands such as Samsung, Apple or Xiaomi are the most important mobile technology firms, years ago it was another brand that dominated the market with practically no competition.

Nokia had the best mobiles and despite the fact that today it is still quite alive, its popularity has nothing to do.

Because Nokia devices were not only a benchmark in terms of quality, design and materials, but their photographic section was the best. What made the camera on Nokia devices so special 10 years ago? Let’s find out.

Why the cameras on Nokia devices were so good

NokiaMob has shared an interesting video where it explains what were the reasons why Nokia devices had such an outstanding photographic section.

First Nokia devices had custom sensors for each of their flagshipswhereas most of today’s Android phones share sensors.

On the other hand, the firm used to pay a lot of attention to detail and it showed in its sensors. Nokia used Zeiss optics, which at the time were the best at what they did.

In another vein and Google with its Pixel is an expert in it, it is useless to have good camera hardware if the software is a disaster later. Nokia cameras had noise reduction or HDR, prioritizing photo processing to be number one.

In fourth place, Nokia knew how to make a camera interface with many options for experts but easy to understand for the most inexperienced. Its predefined controls were enough to take great quality photos and if someone wanted to take full advantage of these controls, they just had to activate the advanced settings.

Last but not least, Nokia bet a lot on the photographic section in its terminals to differentiate itself from its competition, being the brand that most innovated in this regard. The result? That a phone from 2013 will face the current top of the range.

Unfortunately Nokia opted for the wrong operating system and is that in the case of having placed on the side of Android from the beginning, surely the current situation would be quite different. A shame

Related topics: Phones, Nokia

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all