How Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Connects to He-Man’s Original Series

On July 23, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ will come to Netflix, the new animated series that recovers He-Man and all that universe that was a phenomenon in the 80s. Since a “few” years have passed between the original animated series and this one, we may have some questions. about what this new series is going to contribute.

Kevin Smith, who serves as executive producer of the new one, explained to EW that this new series is in fact a direct continuation of the original ‘Masters of the Universe’: “Narratively, our series is planned as the next episode of the legendary 80’s animated series that aired between 1983 and 1985. It is a continuation of that story.. We are going to play with the mythology and the original characters, revisit and delve deeper into the plots that remained to be solved. “

What does this mean for those who have never seen the original series or do not remember? “Even if you have never seen an episode of the series or do not know the universe, you can get into the story. It’s a classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power.. The series explores destiny in a fresh way. There is much reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love and, in the end, loss “replies Smith, who has also promised that we will see the characters” not only clashing swords, but also in much deeper conversations. It’s not just that these two guys have been trying to beat each other for decades. We get to tell stories of abuse. Stories of isolation, of mourning. We use these characters that have been around for so long – and many people consider them toys or action figures – to tell insanely human stories in an inhuman world.

He-Man twice

The first season of the return of Prince Adam is coming to Netflix in two parts. The first, consisting of five episodes, will premiere on July 23. Chris Wood and Mark Hamill will voice He-Man and Skeletor in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’. In addition to this animated comeback, Sony Pictures is preparing a live action film, but recently they have been left without a protagonist with the departure of Noah Centineo.