On April 23, I started working at 8:49 am, reading and responding to emails, browsing the news and scrolling the Twitter screen. At 9:14 am, I made changes to a future report and read the notes of an interview. At 10:09, with no mood to work, I read about the Irish village where Matt Damon is quarantining. All of these details – from the sites I visited to my GPS coordinates – were available for my boss’s supervision.

Here’s why: With millions of people working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, companies are looking for ways to make sure we do what we should be doing. The demand for software that can monitor employees has exploded, with programs that track the words we type, take pictures with our computer cameras and provide our managers with an index of who is spending a lot of time on Facebook and little in Excel.

Technology raises thorny privacy questions: where do employers draw the line between ensuring productivity at home and frightening surveillance? To try to answer, I turned the spy software against myself. Last month, I downloaded the employee monitoring software produced by Hubstaff, an Indianapolis company.

Every few minutes, the program took a screenshot of the websites I was browsing, the documents I was writing and the social networks I was visiting. From my phone, the software also mapped my travels, including a two-hour bike ride through Battersea Park with my kids, in the middle of a working day (ops …).

To complete the experiment, I passed the passwords for the Hubstaff program to my publisher, Pui-Wing Tam, so that she could track me. After three weeks of digital monitoring, the future of job surveillance seemed overly invasive. In her words: “yuck”. Below, an account of what those days were like.

First week: skepticism and adaptation

Adam: I downloaded Hubstaff on my laptop and cell phone with a good deal of skepticism. I had heard that Wall Street companies had been using this type of tool for years, under the argument of data security, without the employees being able to give any opinion on the way they were being watched.

Dave Nevogt, founder and CEO of Hubstaff, who gave me a free trial period to try out their subscription software, said work orders at home made employee tracking software a key item. Trial periods for Hubstaff software, whose subscriptions cost $ 7 to $ 20 a month per user, have tripled since March, he said.

“The world is changing,” said Nevogt. Employees know they are being watched, so there is no breach of privacy, he added. The main tool in Hubstaff’s software is an activity monitor that provides managers with an overview of what an employee is doing. Every ten minutes, the system calculates the percentage of time the employee has spent typing or moving the computer mouse. This percentage works as a productivity score.

I tried to take the feedback in a good way. Every day, an email arrived for me and Pui-Wing, bringing an overview of my work hours: the hours worked, the productivity score and the websites and applications I was using.

One day last month, when I was putting the finishing touches on an article, I spent 3 hours and 35 minutes editing the document and an hour with a file that had research notes and interviews open in the background. I spent another 90 minutes on email.

It was one of my most productive days, but the software insisted on calculating my distractions. He showed that I spent 35 minutes on Twitter and lost another 11 browsing Spotify. Slack, that professional collaboration tool, swallowed another 22 minutes. On other days, the problem was the food: in one of them I spent 10 minutes looking for a pizza to go.

Hubstaff also recorded my GPS coordinates, a feature that Nevogt said was mainly used by companies trying to ensure that their salespeople were visiting customers. Since London has been under lockdown since the end of March, I didn’t have many trips to track. The software just caught me running in a park nearby. And going to a wine store.

Second week: the boss responds

Adam: Once I got used to life under surveillance, I made the questionable decision to let Pui-Wing have access to the program. “As long as you promise not to fire me, not judge me or blackmail me for whatever happens here,” I wrote to her in an email, days before.

Pui-Wing: I was curious, I confess. But also reluctant: do we really want to see someone’s location in real time? Or how often does a person use Twitter?

With these doubts in mind, I opened the program and saw a panel. It showed several categories, including screenshots of Adam’s computer, his timelines, his apps, his whereabouts and the URLs he visited.

I clicked on the screenshots and saw that Adam had been online for 9 hours, 42 minutes and 17 seconds the day before. Among the dozens of screenshots I saw some of the Google Meet teleconference in which Adam had participated, which showed extremely sharp pictures of the faces of several colleagues.

I immediately retreated to the main panel. There, I saw that Adam’s productivity during the week had been at the disappointing 45% mark. Then he explained to me that the number did not accurately reflect the time invested in the job, because it recorded only the moments when he was typing, not when he was on phone calls or doing any other work outside the computer. I know I know.

Adam: You can see Hubstaff’s appeal to employers concerned about wasting money in an unstable economy. Nevogt introduced me to Chris Heuwetter, who runs a marketing company in Jupiter, Florida, called 98 Buck Social.

Heuwetter said he saw working hours collapse when he let his 20 employees work from home because of the coronavirus outbreak. The company was experiencing a drop in sales, but Heuwetter said that some employees did not respond to messages until after 10 am Responses to customer orders were also slow. Then, he started using Hubstaff on March 31. From there, he said, his employees’ productivity levels rose “immediately”.

I could understand. Hubstaff was also starting to affect my behavior. I started the computer very early every day, because the software timed my activities all the time. Knowing that my online actions were being supervised, I stopped (a lot) of time reading sports news and stopped opening messaging apps on my laptop, afraid that some screenshot would catch a private conversation.

But my activity scores remained stubbornly low, between 30% and 45%. On April 14, Hubstaff showed that I worked for almost 14 hours, but with a productivity rate of 22%.

Third week: enough!

Adam: The moment I got tired of being monitored arrived on April 23 at 11:30 am, when Hubstaff caught me doing a workout over the internet. When I realized I hadn’t disconnected, the program had already captured a screen of the personal trainer teaching in the living room of her home. Even if it was just an experiment, it was still embarrassing and invasive. It goes far beyond being caught working out in the middle of the day. What if other screenshots expose confidential information about your finances or your health?

I trust Pui-Wing, but monitoring systems have few safeguards to prevent abuse and depend on the judgment and discretion of managers.

Pui-Wing: Fortunately, I didn’t see Adam working out on the internet. After combing through Hubstaff’s metrics, it became clear that the program had not captured the moments when he was researching or talking to sources. It was therefore irrelevant – at least for the way we work.

Furthermore, it was very unpleasant to see so much information about someone. I did not enter the program again. Sometimes, I would take a look at the daily emails that Hubstaff sent about Adam. They showed that their productivity score was around 30%, sometimes reaching 50%. I laughed when I realized that he started spending more time on news sites as his behavior changed.

Adam: In the end, I found myself trying to trick Hubstaff’s system. As I write these words, at 11:38 am on April 24, I am about to have coffee and spend time with my confined children. But I’m going to leave a Google Doc document open on the computer, so that Hubstaff captures some images that give the impression that I was working. Even though my publisher says he’s not looking. You know, just in case. / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU

