How Musk and SpaceX have made the ticket to go to space cheaper than the Russians’

The space has become a little more private. When man stepped on the Moon in 1969, he did so thanks to public resources: scientists from NASA – a public body – and public money were used to achieve that milestone.

In recent years, that philosophy has changed. Private companies are now major players in this unique new era of the space race, and they have achieved something especially important: lower the cost of that ticket to space – this weekend we were amazed by the success of the Demo-2 mission – and make it, for example, more affordable than that imposed by Russia with its Soyuz capsule. How have companies like SpaceX achieved something like this?

Going to space is cheaper thanks to private companies

NASA estimates that thanks to this alliance has saved 30,000 million dollars in the development and construction of their new spacecraft, a figure that they analyzed in Quartz and that made clear the change of economic focus in that space race that we are now seeing resurface.

The Space Shuttle that NASA developed for all kinds of space missions – not just manned ones – ended up posing clear risks: the tragic accidents of 1986 and 2003 caused 14 astronauts to lose their lives, and they were decisive in ending retiring this ship in 2011.

NASA would end up depending on the Russian Soyuz capsule to be able to reach the International Space Station, something important considering that it had already invested 100 billion dollars in it. Suddenly Russia became an uncomfortable and indispensable partner in these space missions: the Soyuz always gave preference to Russian cosmonauts, and the ticket for space travel has increased significantly in recent years, going from 20 in 2010 to 80 million dollars today.

NASA took action on the matter and began to develop the “Commercial Crew” program in which it gave private companies the opportunity to develop solutions to the problem. SpaceX, founded in 2002, seized the opportunity. The Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft have been the fruit of that effort.

The arrival of private companies to that space race It has not been without obstacles, far from it. NASA has partners like Lockheed Martin and its Orion spacecraft or Boeing with its SLS (Space Launch System) rocket that have been delayed for years and that have been exceeding the cost that had been budgeted. The blame here is not just on private companies as such: the US Congress has ended up giving them less money than anticipated.

The cost of developing the various manned spacecraft used by NASA has been uneven, but one thing is clear: SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is the cheapest of them all.

This graph shows how despite the cost of these private projects – which are mainly dedicated to the high salaries of the engineers involved in this task – the SpaceX Dragon Crew has been especially affordable to develop, and so will Boeing’s Starliner . Orion is more expensive, without a doubt, but it is not the same to put a human in orbit than to put it on the Moon. Some say that it is normal for it to be more expensive, but not with that difference.

The cost of the space ticket is again another achievement of the Crew Dragon, which greatly reduces the cost imposed by the Shuttle Orbiter and which has also managed to lower the cost of the Soyuz in a sensible way.

In the image made by Quartz, you can see how the Starliner of Boeing will make that ticket go up in price, something Musk criticized by tweeting that “this doesn’t seem right.”

The cost estimate came from NASA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), which stated that on Starliner it would be “approximately $ 90 million“and about $ 55 million for SpaceX’s Dragon Crew.

At Boeing they disagreed with that estimate, and gave an interesting argument: while the Crew Dragon can carry seven astronauts, four of them from NASA, the Starliner “flies the equivalent of a fifth passenger in payload for NASA, so the price per seat should be considering that five seats are used. ” Even NASA admitted that the OIG estimates had to take that aspect into account..

Why has SpaceX managed to be cheaper than the Russian option?

Experts point out that reasons that have allowed SpaceX to come up with a cheaper proposal that the one that Russia offered with the Soyuz is due to several factors.

One of the most important has been SpaceX’s own approach in this area. Its iterative philosophy It has allowed us to learn from each launch and to polish all the elements that contribute to perfect and optimize those missions, but there is one more key.

It’s about the ability to use reusable items. Falcon 9 rockets are the perfect example of that reusability, and since SpaceX demonstrated that the first stages of these rockets were capable of returning to Earth and then being used in subsequent missions, it was clear that the cost of these launches was reduced considerably.

How much? It is difficult to answer that question exactly – there was talk of a 30% discount on disposable rockets – but what is clear is that This first stage accounts for a large part of the total cost of the Falcon 9 rocket. (about 75%) and being able to reuse it means that with each new reuse the cost of the entire launch is more and more amortized.

The Falcon 9 Block 5, for example, is the fifth version of the two-stage vehicle that has allowed the Crew Dragon to take to the ISS, but this rocket had been reused since its first mission in May 2018. This was his 29th release., and is expected to reach 100 reuses.

There has been another key element in that search for the most cost-effective solutions possible: that NASA has delegated to private companies and has allowed them to do so. basically “fight” to achieve that goal.

Winning these contracts with NASA is a success, and here both Boeing and SpaceX they have taken good care that costs did not skyrocket, something that in a more traditional approach with public companies is usually frequent.

Space tourism as a way of business but beware, the Soyuz is looking for a substitute

We already talked about how the success of NASA and SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission has brought about a change of era for the American space race. Being able to stop depending on the Russian Soyuz is important, but so is plan a future in which space tourism is feasible.

That is of course the apparent intention of SpaceX, which has reserved four of the seven Crew Dragon seats for NASA, but that you can use the other three for example to put space tourists into orbit.

The company has already reached agreements with space travel agencies to put those unique tickets on sale in the future, and there was even data that indicated that this option would be used by Tom Cruise to record a movie on the ISS although that poses significant difficulties.

That, be that as it may, certainly raises a unique way to amortize SpaceX’s investment making those space missions profitable. It is true that with the Shuttle these types of proposals were also raised, but one of the first protagonists of that program, Christa McAuliffe, died in the Challenger accident in January 1986 and that caused these types of programs to be canceled.

Although the intention of SpaceX seems to be to reactivate those efforts and raise space tourism as an increasingly accessible option, it remains to be seen if it will succeed. Certainly achieving reuse of Falcon 9 rockets is a remarkable element of this theoretical proposal, which will go further if SpaceX achieves with Starship that fully reusable space vehicle.

Russia is apparently left without a key customer for its Soyuz, but the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has been working at Orel for years, the replacement for the Soyuz which was initially known as the Prospective Piloted Transport System (PPTS) and which was also called the Federation.

For its development and construction, 734 million dollars have been allocated, which makes it theoretically much cheaper than the Crew Dragon which had a development budget of $ 2.6 billion in 2014.

The Federation is expected to be completed in 2021 and to make its first flights to the ISS in 2023, but the goal is to also use it to reach the Moon in 2024 or 2025. Its development is being complicated, however: Delays and cost overruns have also been frequent in that initiative, which is also having disturbing technical problems with the vehicle’s exhaust system.

There is a more relevant project on the part of Russia. It’s about Argo, a reusable neva developed by the private Russian company Reusable Transport Space Systems (RTSS), which signed a five-year collaboration agreement with Rocosmos, the Russian space agency. This spacecraft hopes to make its first space flight in 2024 and be able to carry 2,000 kg of cargo to the ISS and return with another 1,000 kg.

The objective, according to the data of those responsible for the project, is to achieve that the cost of the idea and return trip of the spacecraft, which is around 150 million dollars in the case of SpaceX’s Dragon Crew, is just $ 69 million in the case of the Argo ship, which in 2025 will begin to make three trips a year to the ISS.