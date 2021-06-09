How music can improve your athletic performance according to science

If you are training, but you have problems doing it, you should know that music will be your great ally. As the latest scientific studies have shown us, music doesn’t just help us have fun at a party. It is also our great ally when it comes to improving sports performance.

Music as a support to improve sports performance

As has been shown through different studies, sports performance can be quickly improved with the right music.

To achieve good sports performance, our experts in sports products at https://deportizados.com/ tell us that it is advisable to do so with appropriate equipment. The goal is for the person to feel comfortable and thus be able to carry out sports activities more easily.

But studies have shown that sports equipment alone is not enough. The person needs to be interested and not bored during the training. Y To achieve the necessary motivation to achieve it, music is presented as our best ally. If we take into account the opinion of science in the world of sports, we can conclude that music helps considerably to improve the mood. All this helps you to be able to perform more and consequently you can get more out of the effort that is being made. And if you have doubts, you can check it out for yourself. You just have to go out for a run with and without music. You will quickly realize that training without music is much more boring. On the other hand, with music the time will pass much faster and consequently the experience will be much more satisfactory.

The latest study by Brunel University scientists showed that music helps the athlete have a feeling of more pleasure, which helps motivation. As you can imagine, a motivated athlete is capable of performing much more, thanks to having a much more positive attitude. Even when the athlete is in the zone of physical fatigue, thanks to music they can perform much more. For this reason, more and more personal trainers are recommending exercise accompanied by music.

According to scientific studies, athletes who choose to exercise accompanied by a good portion of music are able to increase their endurance by 15%. That is a significant increase.

Another piece of information that has caught our attention is that which has been offered to us by the RESEARCH Institute for Sports and Exercise Sciences study in Liverpool. In this scientific study it was shown that fast music helps athletes to demand more of themselves. This means that if you are only looking to exercise, any type of music will be beneficial. On the other hand, if you are looking for a greater demand during training, the best thing you can do is opt for fast music.

Of course, in all the studies the athletes agree that music did not help them reduce fatigue or pain, but it did help them achieve greater motivation. This means that music directly helps the athlete to be more motivated. And the faster the music, the greater the motivation that will be when it comes to training.

Benefits of exercising with music

In order to enjoy the benefits shown above, it is essential to choose the songs correctly. There is no use listening to songs that we do not like or motivate us. In addition, the experts in music articles from the Musica 10 portal tell us that it is best to use wireless headphones. They offer the same sound quality, but in return they offer us greater freedom of movement. That makes training a lot easier. After commenting on that detail, we will show you some of the main benefits of exercising with music.

Keep the rythm: a good musical portion helps the athlete to maintain the rhythm of the exercise. If you are one of the people who tend to leave training halfway through, music will be of great help.

Listen to favorite songs: To make the experience that much more pleasant, the best thing to do is choose to include your favorite songs in the playlist. These songs have been shown to help you forget about exercise and focus on the positive experiences you have had with those songs. It is the best option to fill us with vitality and do the training to the maximum.

Music distracts: Music has been shown to help the athlete think about other things. That means that the brain tends to think about what music reminds it of and consequently the physical impact that is being suffered can be ignored. Of course, it can be ignored up to a certain limit. Because the brain focuses on music, athletic performance can be increased by up to 15%.

Improves mood: As we have been commenting throughout the article, thanks to the music the athletes analyzed by the scientists improved their mood. In order to improve your mood, it is essential to listen to a suitable song. And of course, it should be animated. Thanks to the combination of music and exercise, you can combat day-to-day problems such as depression, anxiety, stress or others.