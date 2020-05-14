Having insurance for major medical expenses is very important. They can prevent you from making excessive payments for an emergency operation, or if you fall ill with coronavirus, you would not have to cover hundreds of thousands of pesos, since the policy would take care of it, with the insured amount as a limit and with the contracted conditions. Read Do you drive without an insurance policy? This could be the fine

According to data from the National Insurance and Surety Commission as of the fourth quarter of 2019, there was a record of 12,450,000 insured in medical expenses policies.

The importance of this insurance lies in the protection it provides against any economic imbalance in the face of illness, such as “Covid-19”, whose average cost for cases attended by insurers as of May 4 was around 390 thousand pesos. The accumulated amount of indemnities paid by insurers as of that date1, 273.2 million pesos considers the 701 cases presented.

This is how the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF), in conjunction with the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), optimizes the Simulator and now allows knowing and comparing the cost of traditional insurance. with a comprehensive plan of 8 insurance companies, for ages 0 to 70 years; a hospital network nationwide, people residing in Mexico City whose occupation is considered normal risk and paying a coinsurance of 10%.

General information on insurers and COVID-19

The premium issued for medical expenses insurance amounted in 2019 to approximately 84 billion pesos. The insurers included in the Simulator (Allianz, AXA, BBVA, GNP, Inbursa, Mapfre, Plan Seguro and Seguros Monterrey NYL) concentrate 67.3% of these premiums, standing out for their GNP market share with 25.6%, AXA with 19.3% and Seguros Monterrey NYL with an 11% share of the value of written premiums.

The Senior Medical Expenses Insurance Simulator It was first published in October 2016 in order to promote a better understanding of financial products and services and offer the opportunity to compare the different alternatives of this product in one place, explaining the main components of this type of insurance. such as: coverage, exclusions, insured amounts, deductibles and coinsurance, as well as terms and nomenclature of this product.

How the Simulator of Major Medical Expenses Insurance works

This tool is simple to use since it only captures the age, sex of each of the members of the family to be insured and one of three possible ranges of deductible is selected, showing in response the cost comparison, the coverage basic (such as medical fees, medications, diagnostic aids, hospital expenses, treatments, braces and nurses fees) and some of the main additional coverages that may or may not have an additional cost to the basic coverage, among which are :

Emergency abroad.

Catastrophic Diseases Abroad.

Maternity help.

Congenital ailments.

Dental Treatments.

Extension of Coverage for death of the owner.

One of the most important recommendations that the Simulator points out is that users, in addition to the comparison they make of the costs, also compare the additional risks that may be covered by the same cost, but that by varying the deductible, coinsurance or level of hospitals, modifies the amount of the premium, pre-existing, waiting periods to cover certain diseases, as well as exclusions or risks that are not covered.

You can enter and do a test in the simulator by clicking on the following email address: https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/condusef_gastosmedicosGMM/index.php.

In case of more doubts, additional queries, contact Condusef at 55 53 400 999, or you can visit its website www.condusef.gob.mx.

