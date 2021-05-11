How much will we pay for tolls to circulate in Spain?

That we will pay in Spain to circulate on state highways seems already clear. Now, how much will each kilometer traveled cost us? We give you the first estimates managed by the Government and concessionaires.

How much will we pay for the toll to circulate in Spain on motorways, highways and national roads. Photos: iStock.

Without a doubt, it was the big news of last week: the Government already contemplates a payment for use for the roads of Spain, which could come into force from the year 2024. This is how at least the new Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan already sent to Brussels in a document that includes no less than 30 initiatives, including one rise to diesel wave Review of the Registration and Circulation Tax. The project, which has the approval of the European Commission, now throws a big question: how much would we pay to circulate on the roads?

The Government foresees 1 cent per kilometer

At first contemplated the payment for use of high-capacity roads (highways and highways), but already including a second phase in which a toll would also be established on all national highways of the state network, the charge would be for both professional and private drivers. And although at first it has not transcended what this rate could be, the Government limiting itself to defending that these will be “affordable, but guaranteeing financing”, in the last hours we began to know some figures.

So, just as has reported the Cadena Ser, the Government of Spain would by now be managing a fee of approximately 1 cent per kilometer of road use. That is, a path for example of Madrid to Barcelona, estimated at about 620 kilometers, would cost us theoretically 6.20 euros according to this project, as long as no current toll road would have to be paid, with much more expensive rates. Or, perhaps more realistic, for a Madrid-Valencia we would pay the equivalent of 3.60 euros.

Pay per use on highways and expressways: an unpopular, unfair measure and a safety problem?

Concessionaires ask for much more expensive tolls

However, this is not the rate that the big companies handle. construction companies and concessionaires in Spain, which have already begun to claim their participation in the charge for the use of our roads. Thus, according to Seopan, the employer that integrates the large companies in the sector, such as ACS and Ferrovial, this new The tax should amount to an average toll of € 0.09 per kilometer for cars and € 0.19 for trucks, an estimate based on average European toll rates.

According to this other calculation, very far from the promise and forecast of the Government, traveling from Madrid to Barcelona would cost with this toll no less than 55.8 euros, while doing the same from Madrid to Valencia would cost 32.4 euros. This is the opinion of the concessionaires that we do not believe that it will be approved, far from it, by the Executive.

Own Construction companies and concessionaires have also announced that with these new tolls on highways and highways they could generate more than 12,500 million euros per year if this project were put in the hands of the private sector. Seopan considers that this payment per use is the usual in Europe and so far the exception is Spain, since 73.5 percent of the European free highways network is concentrated in our territory, with the lowest percentage of toll roads in Europe : only 12.8 percent.