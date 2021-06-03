How much will the registration tax cars pay?

The amendment to the new Law on measures to prevent and fight against tax fraud, already approved in Congress, will go to the Senate in the coming days. With it, the Registration Tax will be modified this year.

How much registration tax cars will pay: the new law will be approved in the Senate. Photo: iStock.

You we already counted last Tuesday. The opposition in Congress of the Deputies defeated the Government at pass an amendment promoted by PDeCAT for the new Law on measures to prevent and fight tax fraud. With the express support of PP, Vox, ERC, Ciudadanos and PRC, with the abstention of the PNV and the vote against only of PSOE and United We Can, therefore de facto suspended the current Registration Tax, which contemplated significant increases due to the regulatory change in the WLTP emissions approvals.

The government, through the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has described this process as “irresponsible” to now want to lower the Registration Tax by ensuring that “Spain has obligations to be part of the European Union.” The Government ensures that the average emissions of the new cars sold must be a maximum of 95 g / km of CO2.

For the minister, the current tax, which exempts cars that emit less than 120 g / km from payment, took those 120 grams as a reference “because it was what the European Union put as a ceiling at that time. They were never updated despite the fact that the European Commission, in the context of air quality regulations, was revising these objectives downwards. “

The Government has been critical of the amendment, ensuring that “it is surprising that there are parliamentary groups that have now decided to skip that rule and raise it to 145 grams (since the new regulations are stricter and many more cars were paying the tax when they did not before), far above , almost 50 percent of the emissions that the new fleet must have placed in the Spanish market to be able to comply with the European directive ”.

The question now is,what exactly will happen? As we have been able to know, the proposal finally included in the project that will soon come out of Congress directly to the Senate for final approval contemplates that keep the taxation foreseen as of this year unchanged. Namely, each vehicle will eventually have exactly the same tax burden as it had in 2020, despite the new measurement of CO2 emissions contemplated in the WLTP protocol.

In this way, it remains definitively canceled the rise in car prices due to the higher rate in Registration Tax, experienced in 2021. According to PDeCAT, the party that made the amendment official, the new regulation this year meant an increase in the value of official emissions approximately 20 percent higher, causing many models lost in practice the rebates that they had until now in the Registration Tax.