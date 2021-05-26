How much will the ‘Friends’ actors be paid for their comeback chapter



Warner Bros comes to have revenues of about $ 1 billion a year just from the broadcasts of ‘Friends’.

Photo: Warner Bros. Television / Getty Images

If you are one of those big fans of the television show ‘Friends’ and you have wondered what happened to Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe, then without a doubt you are looking forward to the premiere of the reunion chapter that will have the famous group of friends 17 years after the series ended.

And as sure you must imagine, The stars of the show will be well paid for this much-anticipated returnor. And it is that the big stars who manage to succeed in television shows usually receive juicy salaries.

When the series debuted, each of the ‘Friends’ actors (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) received $ 22,500 per episode, but due to the success they achieved over time. , each ended up charging $ 1 million per episode for the last two seasons.

In the reunion episode, the stars will earn more than double their last salary, as reported in The Verge, they will take between $ 2.5 and $ 3 million each.. Not bad for filming a single chapter.

In addition to this money, if the shows are broadcast on other channels later, released on DVD, bought by a streaming service, or used in other ways, the actors also have payments for all of that, which they call royalties.

Of course, it should be noted that not all actors are paid the happy royalties. The main actors can receive this money, which, over time, can even exceed the original salary they received for filming the episode.

On the other hand, supporting actors generally do not receive royalties.

In the case of ‘Friends’ all the actors already mentioned receive royalties until today.

Warner Bros. reaches around $ 1 billion a year in revenue from ‘Friends’ alone. Of all that money, about 2% goes to the pocket of each of the actors.

This means that, currently, each has nearly $ 20 million in royalties per year, according to Yahoo.

The reunion chapter of ‘Friends’, to be called ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’, will air on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 around midnight Pacific time .

