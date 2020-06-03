This 2020 has been a complicated and irregular year for the film industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed and suspended a large part of the productions in Hollywood, something that had not happened in the history of the seventh art. This event would also have a serious impact on the economy, as it has been reported that box office earnings would fall due to the coronavirus.

It is known that one of the major concerns that the producers have had since the quarantine began, are those lost at the box office, that is why many took different alternatives, some said they changed their projects to other dates that were more convenient for them, while others wished launch your feature films directly to a streaming platform, since waiting longer would be much more expensive for some companies.

Despite these measures, the film industry in the United States you could lose more than 51% in profits, according to Wall Street analyst firm MoffettNathanson, as they indicate it would only be raised later this year $ 5.5 billion while in 2019 a total of $ 11.4 million.

Experts predict that box office earnings would fall due to the coronavirus much more if the movie theaters don’t open in July, causing more delays in the premieres that would translate into greater economic losses.

“Given the uncertainty around the key questions we mentioned earlier, including sticking to the July release dates when key markets reopen and the will of moviegoers to return before a shot, our estimates today are a I am working with a lot of volatility in the coming months, “they explained.

As if it were, little is believed that in 2021 the industry could be recovered by obtaining $ 9.7 billion, Although it is still less compared to 2019, but it would be much lower if the cinemas do not open soon. The problem is also that the producers do not have the confidence to return to activities so soon despite the fact that many governments, such as the one in California, are allowing work under various health care measures.

So far, nothing has been mentioned about reopening theaters, however there are already movies that are scheduled for June and July, for example ‘Tenet’ which is planned to arrive on July 17, 2020.