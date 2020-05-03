As we have already informed you, Netflix is ​​working on two new projects that include the He-Man characters, one will be computer animation, while the other will be done by a famous Japanese animation house, so there is concern that he character design in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ change completely, and to clarify doubts the director Kevin Smith answers everyone’s questions.

The plan with ‘Revelation’ is to continue the animated series, while the other project ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ It will completely reinvent the characters and the story. But they are still not the only projects in this regard, ‘She-Ra’ He is going for his fifth season on the streaming platform and for this they had to reinvent the character.

Powerhouse Animation will be the studio responsible for creating the new animated series in a classic format, but being home to shows like ‘Castlevania ’ They are a little concerned with the design they choose, but Smith has just calmed everyone down by saying there is nothing to worry about.

“This work of art is amazing. The design work Powerhouse has done … absolutely fascinating. It’s in the style of an anime, what Netflix calls an anime original, but it looks exactly like our classic characters. No one has been redesigned to say, ‘Oh, that’s the 2020 version.’ Everyone looks like they’re supposed to. And the story works essentially like the next episode when [la serie animada original de 1980] it stopped, “he said.

So no, you won’t have to worry about character design in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’. On the other hand, Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Lena Headey and Henry Rollins will lend their voices for Skeletor, He-Man, Evil-Lyn and Tri-Klops respectively. And about the live-action movie that Sony was preparing, was removed from the premieres in its new calendar, indicating that Netflix could be gaining the rights for this project to appear on its platform.