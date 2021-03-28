How much will it cost you to cash your $ 1,400 stimulus check?



In the United States, one in five adults does not have a bank account.

There is an issue that has been little discussed regarding financial support and that affects you directly: the bank commissions they charge to change the $ 1,400 stimulus check.

According to a survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on the use of banking and financial services by households in 2019, 66 million American adults, or one in five, do not have a bank account.

Being poor is expensive

If you have a family of four and you don’t have a bank account you’ll lose $ 127 in expenses just by receiving your stimulus check and trying to cash it. It is estimated that only in New York just over 11 percent of residents do not have a bank account, this equates to about 354,000 households.

The research also notes that an additional 690,000 households have a bank account, however use check cashing and other high-fee services like prepaid cards.

Check cashing businesses can charge up to almost 2.3%. Experts say that’s a real burden for low-income people who are less likely to have a bank account and who are known as the “unbanked” population.

Research by the Brookings Institution estimates that 3 million first-aid paper checks issued last year passed through check cashers who charged a total of $ 66 million in commissions. Also, paper checks tend to arrive later than direct deposits, according to a report published by the Urban Institute.

People who do not usually have a bank account are mostly African American and live in low-income neighborhoods of cities. There are also undocumented immigrants who do not have a fixed place of residence.

