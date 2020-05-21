DC fans are excited about the arrival of the original version of the heroes, but there are several details on how the film will be made, perhaps the most notorious is how much the production cost of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be.

There are some details, on how it will be done, since this will not be a glance at an incomplete work, but Warner Bros. will seek to complete the vision of Snyder.

What leads to a complete victory for fans who will enjoy and see if all the theories they had been told are correct.

The production cost of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League ”will be between 20 and 30 million dollarsThat money will be used to rearm “much of the original post-production equipment to score, cut, add new, and finish old visuals.”

The added budget will possibly be used to “perhaps bring back many of the actors who may have to shoot additional scenes.”

It goes without saying that this is more of a victory than anyone associated with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement could have hoped for.

“I always thought it was something that, in 20 years, maybe someone would make a documentary and I could lend him the material, small fragments of a cut that no one has ever seen,” said Zack Snyder.

The turning point for Warner Bros. seems to be the fact that they can now distribute ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on the HBO Max streaming service.

As Snyder’s wife and production partner, Deborah, noted that streaming reduces the huge costs of advertising and distributing movies in the cinema.

What would have been too big an investment to relaunch ‘Justice League’ in theaters, is suddenly a feasible option, now that streaming services are in such high demand, to meet the content needs of a post-pandemic world.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released on HBO Max sometime in 2021.