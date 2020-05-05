In recent years, apple cider vinegar has become popular as a miracle weight loss remedy. Learn what the specialists say about it and learn about the best ways to consume it and achieve your goals

In the last years apple cider vinegar has become one of the most popular weight loss remediesnot for nothing has it been a highly explored ingredient in all kinds of plans to lose weight. It is also a popular pantry product, it has become a basic as it stands out for its low calorie intake and for his null processing; Thanks to this, it has been valued as an ally used in the field of the community that promotes natural health.

What has happened is that due to their magnificent medicinal benefits many people have seen it as a elixir for weight loss by way of snapshot. Also for many years it has been positioned as a powerful ingredient that helps in various aspects of our daily routine providing solutions for everyday issues of our day to day ranging from kitchen, the cleaning from home beauty and above all as a good agent for speed up metabolism. Among its main therapeutic properties apple cider vinegar stands out for producing acetic acid during its fermentation process, which gives you powerful biological effects. Which are related to qualities for reduce fat production and lower blood sugar levels; additionally they are attributed benefits to regulate high cholesterol levels and it has the virtue of attacking all kinds of pathogens that cause various diseases in the body.

On the famous apple cider vinegar diet:

Because of his long list of healing benefits in recent years apple cider vinegar was used as the star ingredient of the famous vinegar diet, which became highly popular thanks to various social media platforms. In particular by instagram users and some online communities focused on healthy trends and weight loss tips, who assured that vinegar consumption is he best ally for stay satisfied between meals and thus decrease the caloric intake.

The most popular method and Googled suggests that simply drinking between 1-2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar a day, it is an extraordinary remedy for speed up metabolism. However despite the already known holistic health benefits of vinegar consumption, the reality is that science is not so clear about it. Such is the case of the information given by the renowned nutritionist Stefanie Sassos, who is part of the network of specialists in the Good Housekeeping Institute points out that in large part the benefits that provides apple cider vinegar for weight loss, is part of a combination of factors that also have a lot to do with a healthy and balanced diet.

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help You Lose Weight?

There are references that verify the positive effects consumption of apple cider vinegar for weight loss, as the study published by the Journal of Functional Foods which was based on following 40 adults who for 12 weeks reduced consumption of 250 calories per day in your diet; half the group enjoyed a tablespoon of vinegar at lunch and dinner. The result was interesting, since the group that consumed apple cider vinegar lost an average of 8.8 pounds, Meanwhile he another group lost only 5 pounds.

It has various research papersn which prove that the effects of vinegar on the body weight are low and it would be a long time to mention them. In what the nutrition and medicine specialistsis that the first step to achieve more aggressive weight loss is to opt for changes in our lifestyle and following a Mediterranean diet; between more vegetables you can integrate into your diet it will always be better, on the whole apple cider vinegar It is the best complement for accelerate weight loss.

Too if you decide to drink it before main meals, what you should do is fundamental dilute it with water or another natural liquid and you can do it several times throughout the day, since it offers the minimum contribution of 3 calories. In conclusion the vinegar (preferably organic) yes it is a good element to promote weight loss, thanks to your power to speed up metabolism and with it burn body fat. The important thing is to always do it in complement with an ehealthy lifestyle, healthy eating, with physical activity and a good rest.

