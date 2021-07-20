How Much Was Prince Harry Paid for His Memoir?

Prince Harry has a memoir coming out in late 2022 (yes pls and thank you), and apparently he got a ton of money for it — with proceeds going to charity!

According to Page Six, Prince Harry is “getting at least $ 20 million upfront” from Penguin Random House to publish his memoirs. The outlet notes that it’s unclear whether or not Harry is donating the advance in addition to proceeds from the book, but either way this is an impressive amount of $$ and it’s amazing that so much of it is going towards helping other people.

Penguin Random House dropped the official press release for Harry’s memoir yesterday, and it sounds like it’ll cover literally all of the Duke’s life in and out of the spotlight.

“In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shaped him . Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontline of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story. “

In a statement, Harry said “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful. “

Can’t wait to hear Prince Harry’s story in his own words (and yes, the royals are spiraling, more on that below, ahem).

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

