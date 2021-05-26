How much the price of diesel will go up (a lot) in the EU

The bad news for motorists continues. In addition to the new taxes and fees that the Government plans to apply, now there is also a possible increase in diesel prices in the EU. Why and how much?

How much the price of diesel will go up (a lot) by the EU emissions targets. Photo: iStock.

2021 has not started well for the motorist in Spain. Week by week the news of new taxes and price increases, as already we collected yesterday. If the year started with a increase in the price of cars, then we met a rise in the insurance price, the objective of increasing the liter of diesel, or the projects of pay for the use of roads. The last thing, just a few days ago, was also the knowledge of a plan to implement a new tax on the use of cars. Not to mention the new city speed limits, of course.

With all this, today we also know another bad news for the average driver in Spain, who continues to use his diesel car for daily driving. And it is that, in addition to the fact that the Government plans to equate its price to that of gasoline in the coming months (therefore, making it more expensive), the price of diesel could also face another price increase due to the CO2 emission targets already established by the European Union.

Thus, according to study “Exploring offsets in different ways to reduce transport and heating emissions in Europe”, prepared by Cambridge Econometrics and collected by the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), the price of diesel could go up to 50 cents per liter. Much, no doubt.

As reported by T&E, the EU is currently discussing how to achieve climate targets by 2030 and they foresee significant price increases. In France, for example, increases of up to 35 percent are already estimated if the European carbon market becomes the main method used to achieve emission reduction targets. In addition, gas heating costs would almost double, rising 92 percent, according to forecasts.

In Germany, the price of fuel is also expected to rise by up to 32 percent, while that of the heating bill would do so by up to 135%. The report also states that Poland would increase diesel by up to 31 percent.

T&E requests that they be the member states themselves who increase their national climate targets, so they can go phasing out combustion cars. The objective, according to the association, is to invest in sustainable infrastructure such as rail, a “much more efficient” way to meet the emission reduction goals that will be imposed.