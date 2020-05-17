With the relaxation of the quarantine, some cafes and restaurants have begun to open their doors.

In places like Germany, South Korea or ChinaFor example, the authorities have carefully weighed the situation, taking into account factors such as the rate of reproduction (the ability of the virus to spread), the number of cases and their severity, before deciding to make isolation more flexible.

However, a few days after the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, give the go-ahead to relax the quarantine, official data revealed a increase in the number of cases.

The reproduction rate of the virus rose there to 1.2 and 1.3 for several days, when keeping it below 1 was a fundamental part of the equation to relax the norms.

Something similar happened in South Korea. And in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic originated, after no new covid-19 patients were registered since April 3, six cases appeared last weekend, all in the same residential complex.

Does this mean that the lifting of the measures has been a failure? Is it inevitable that the end of isolation will lead to a new wave of infections? Or what should we really expect after the release from quarantine?

Expected

What is happening in these countries, he explains to BBC Mundo Andrew Tatem, an emerging disease researcher at the University of Southampton in the UK, “is the expected“

“We are not at a stage where the disease is eliminated. There are ways to stop the appearance of cases, but for that you need a vaccine, or that everyone has suffered from the disease and has a certain type of immunity, and that is not the case. “

“The vast majority of the population – in some cases 95% – is still susceptible to the virus, which continues to circulate around the world. So definitely we expect more cases to occur“Says the scientist.

. Large-scale testing has helped limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Germany.

It is difficult to know when this increase in the number of infected exceeds expectations and should be a cause of concern for the authorities.

“There is no set number. If for example a country has a thousand new cases, it depends on whether they are in a city or if they are equally distributed throughout the country, ”explains Tatem.

“In the first case it is worrying and merits the implementation of measures, while in the second it is not a problem.”

The important thing, in the opinion of the professor of Epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong Ben Cowling, is that potential has the infection to spread again“

“If the measurements relax completely and we return to normal, the potential is very great.”

In Germany, for example, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which advises the German government on coronavirus issues, stated that it is not concerned about the rate of reproduction for several days above 1.

“Individual days are not a problem,” said Lars Schaade of RKI, but how the rate behaves over a longer period of time.

Second wave

The appearance of new cases does not necessarily mean that we are facing a second wave of the pandemic, although there is also no exact definition of what constitutes a new wave in terms of public health.

The WHO warns that the virus may not go away and that we may have to adapt to living with it.

Basically, Cowling says, we are talking about a new wave “when the number of cases reaches a level where hospitals must take special measures to respond to the epidemic, such as freeing beds to create more space for patients with coronavirus.”

But until a vaccine is obtained and the majority of the population is immunized, it is These waves are likely to repeat and we have to get used to living with them.

The World Health Organization (WHO) He issued a warning this week in this same direction, even venturing that the virus could stay with us forever., as has happened with the HIV virus.

“It is important to put this on the table: the virus could become another endemic virus in our communities and these viruses may never go away,” said Mike Ryan, WHO director of Health Emergencies.

“HIV has not disappeared, but we have adapted to the virus.”

More or less violent?

Many wonder if the impact of a new outbreak will be less or greater than that of SARS-Cov-2 when it first emerged.

Epidemics and infectious diseases behave in different ways. If we are guided by the pandemic of Spanish flu of 1918 —An event considered the “mother of all pandemics” and which left more than 50 million dead— its successive waves were more lethal than the first.

. Experts hope that if a new outbreak occurs, it will have less of an impact on the population.

However, Cowling notes, “the first occurred in the summer, while the second took place in the winter.”

“On the other hand, with the coronavirus, (at least in the northern hemisphere), the first one was in the winter and spring, and the second one could come in the summer, with which the climate could play in favor.”

South America is in the opposite situation. “It will probably be a big challenge there in the next three to four months.”

However, beyond the climate, and unlike what happened with the Spanish flu, much will depend on the measures taken to limit the spread.

On the other hand, now the authorities have more experience and knowledge about the virus and its forms of contagion.

“The world is very more alert and there is concern, therefore I hope that if a second wave occurs, measures will be implemented again and that it will not be so extreme, ”argues Tatem.

They have not failed

Experts consulted by BBC Mundo agree that, since it is expected, the appearance of new cases after the relaxation of isolation in China, South Korea or Germany cannot be considered a failure.

“It is not what the authorities would like, but it is something they expected and what they have planned for,” says the scientist at the University of Southampton.

“The fact that they have managed to detect the increase in cases shows some success in the way that they have created systems to detect them while they are relatively low. “

.In England, it is now allowed to go to the park, even if you are not exercising. However, people who do not live in the same house must keep a distance of two meters from each other.

“As long as you test enough people and react quickly, the evidence shows that the virus can be kept under control“

It should not be forgotten that quarantines are one short term strategy designed to reduce the number of infections caused by each infected person, to prevent the infection rate from increasing at an exponential rate.

They look for what is known in technical terms like “flatten the curve” so that hospitals are not overwhelmed beyond their capacity, which reduces the number of deaths, and also saves time while scientists learn how the new coronavirus behaves, develop effective treatments and work in search of a vaccine .

That is to say, they are not intended to bring the number of cases to zero.

At this stage, governments are in the difficult position of having to find a balance between the need to reopen and stimulate the economy, while protecting the health of the population.

“Right now it is the great dilemma and I do not think there is a correct answer: the countries that maintain the quarantine for weeks and months will feel the impact on society and the economy, while those that do not, will feel the impact on the health of the population and they will be able to suffer a second wave ”, comments the Hong Kong expert.

Faced with this perspective, the authorities should be alert to infections in order to assess how, when and what measures to introduce.