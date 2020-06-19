RAM is a fundamental component of any personal computer and it is necessary to have at least one minimum capacity that allows working with some fluidity. This “Random Access Memory” is mainly used to load instructions from the CPU together with the caches that the processor itself incorporates, as well as to handle system data and increasingly “greedy” applications.

When this resource is depleted, it causes computer slowdowns, crashes, and restarts. Hence, we must have as many as possible up to the maximum that the team supports or that our budget allows.

How much RAM do I need?

All operating systems, applications or games usually set the minimum RAM memory requirements necessary for their execution. From theory to practice there is a great distance and these requirements are usually too “minimal”, so it is always advisable to go above them. We review them so that you have an idea as an approximation, because each user and team is a different “universe” and will also depend on the tasks you perform.

1 GB

It is the minimum requirement established by providers such as Microsoft for the 32-bit version of Windows 10. It has not changed in the last five years and so we are going to tell you that you do not know. Although the system can run with it (boot and little else) the experience is unfortunate. If you have a computer like this (old netbook or similar) you should expand the memory.

2 GB

It is the minimum requirement established by Microsoft for the 64-bit version of Windows 10 and it is the absolute minimum that you must manage. You’ll go just for basic operations like web browsing (even if you don’t expect to run a browser with dozens of tabs open), email, word processing, or basic multimedia.

4GB

It is only twice as much as the previous one, but it means going from night to day. Applications not only run faster, but you can also run more applications simultaneously. In a memory crash like the Chrome browser we can already open a few tabs (without going over) and you can run more advanced applications like Photoshop (or at least that’s what Adobe says). Keep in mind that if you use 32-bit Windows systems, you can only use 3.2 Gbytes of that memory due to memory addressing limitations in that version of the system.

8 GB

It is the standard on a current mid-range PC up. It is offered by most manufacturers on new equipment and is what you should look for (minimum) on a 2019 equipment in that market range. This is the amount of RAM recommended by Adobe for users running Creative Cloud applications, and generally you can start handling photo or video editing and rendering applications with resolutions up to FHD. It also allows you to use databases or spreadsheets and multitask, without going overboard because RAM will fill up soon. You need 64-bit systems to handle this memory size and higher.

16 GB. It is the amount to look for in a newly purchased premium device, although – according to the budget – 8 GB can be purchased and updated later. Here already if a world of new possibilities opens up to us, including professional works with CAD and 3D, image processing in RAW or 4K videos with applications such as Premiere Pro or After Effects, without going overboard because, as we say, the RAM memory will end up running low. Multitasking improves remarkably and we can accumulate multiple tabs / web browser sessions.

32 GB

Although it is possible to work with smaller amounts, with these 32 Gbytes we have already added to all of the above the possibility of executing tasks as virtual machines to which a part of the main team’s resources must be dedicated. You can load larger images and videos and edit them with some ease. It is usually the maximum supported on consumer laptops.

64-128 GB

It is the maximum supported on client machines and they are usually reserved for professional workstations, both desktop and mobile workstations that have recently expanded their support to 128 GB. It allows you to edit 8K video, work with large RAW images and run professional CAD and 3D applications with total comfort. In terms of operating systems you will have no problem because Windows 10 Home 64-bit supports up to 128 Gbytes and Windows 10 Pro, Education and Enterprise can handle up to 2 Tbytes.

And in games?

Running games on PC deserves a full stop. They are very demanding and the big titles demand 8 or 16 Gbytes. In addition, it must be taken into account that RAM is also used as video memory in integrated graphics. A week ago we published a special on the VRAM memory, the graphic memory that includes graphics cards. They are dedicated chips that are included on the same card and handle by themselves the loading of textures and other requirements, although they also consume RAM.

However, the integrated graphics that manufacturers like Intel use in their processors instead of incorporating their own memory use the general RAM of the system. They can use up to 2 Gbytes of it, which we must take into account when evaluating the need for memory.

How do I expand RAM

Expanding RAM has direct and immediate benefits to the performance of any computer (such as changing from a hard drive to an SSD) and is one of the maintenance / expansion operations you will ever have to perform.

What type and how much memory does the equipment have

The first and main thing is to know the memory that we have installed in the equipment, check if we have available space to increase it, either as a replacement for the current one, or better, adding an additional module to take advantage of it, and to what amount does our PC support. Each team is a world and you will find any scenario, including memory chips punctured on the board that you can not replace.

To know what we can expect and before considering the purchase of the new module or the opening of the equipment, we execute some tool that offer us the information we need. One of them specific is PassMark’s RAMMon. It is freely available. We download it, install it and there we will have all the necessary information.

Purchase and installation

From here it is time to find the modules necessary to perform the expansion if we can take advantage of the memory that is already installed or replace it with new modules if this is not possible. There is a lot of RAM memory (Amazon, PcComponentes…), from 1 to 16 Gbytes and you will generally find it in loose modules up to kits with multiple units.

Please note that laptop modules are different from those installed on typical desktops and are included in LPDDR (Mobile) format versus standard desktop DDRs. You also have to take into account the interface they use, currently DDR3 and DDR4 as the most used.

A recommendation that must be followed when expanding RAM memory. The operation of this component is highly sensitive and we need to include a model that is as similar as possible in characteristics (quantity, frequencies, voltages, latencies …) to the one we have and to be able to be identical and from the same manufacturer. Otherwise, we will run into a bunch of random errors that will literally drive us crazy.

Once the second module (or the necessary ones) is installed, we must check it using tools such as MemTest86, one of the most complete on the market. It is available in commercial versions and is also free with everything you need, supporting 32, 64-bit Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. If any of the tests gives an error, it is very possible that there is an incompatibility between the modules you have purchased or that one is defective.

More information:

Everything you need to know about RAM

How to expand the RAM of a laptop

Differences between RAM and gaming memory

Five false things about RAM that you should be clear