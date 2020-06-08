It is not recommended to consume more than 30 grams of nuts per day if you are looking to lose weight

Being overweight is a condition that brings multiple health complications. Fortunately, there are easy ways to avoid it, and one of them is consumption of nuts.

However, due to their high fat content, it is important that you consume them in moderation. That is why here we tell you what is the right amount for your well-being.

How much dried fruit can be safely consumed?

An article in the magazine Better with Health indicates that there is a general rule that suggests consume no more than 30 grams of nuts per day, which is equivalent to not eating more than the amount you can have in the fist of your hand.

The unsaturated fats present in nuts are beneficial if consumed in small amounts, but this could change if consumed in excess.

How to consume nuts?

Nuts should be eaten after being Soaked in water for a few hours since they usually contain an acid that reduces the proportion of minerals found in the human body. If you soak the nuts, some of this acid will go into the water.

On the other hand, Soaking dried fruit makes it easier to digest Due to the fact that the hardness they can present softens after prolonged exposure to water. Nuts should always be eaten raw, that is, without toasting or with added salt after being soaked in water.

When to consume nuts?

Commonly, nuts are consumed in snacks or during Main meals. It is normal, for example, to eat only nuts when it comes to snacks.

When eaten with main meals, nuts tend to accompany cereals that we eat for breakfast, but you can also get it at stews and salads.

This is one of the ways that you feeding It has a significant impact on your state of health. If you want more information about how nuts They can prevent overweight, we suggest you contact a nutritionist, so he can tell you in detail how to include them in a balanced diet.