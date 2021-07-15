How much more expensive is the F-35 fighter going to get?

07/15/2021 at 9:15 AM CEST

The main US government watchdog agency warns that the Pentagon is on track to spend billions of bonus dollars to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says the government could end up spending an additional $ 6 billion annually than it originally planned to maintain the F-35 fleet.

The GAO, a nonpartisan arm of Congress charged with taking a critical look at government spending, released a report on the operating costs of the F-35. Like many purchases, particularly vehicles, the government has to pay so much the asking price to buy the F-35 such as the cost of operating it continuously.

But that is not the problem here. Rather, the Pentagon’s headaches begin after the Air Force receives the F-35. At the time GAO wrote the report, All three versions of the F-35 cost $ 38,000 per hour to fly. That’s significantly higher than what the Pentagon originally thought it would pay.