Internet browsing increased considerably due to isolation at home by COVID-19, which is why the Federal Consumer Attorney's Office (Profeco) calls for reasonable and responsible consumption of this service.

The internet has become a great ally to deal with the “anger” of being locked up and keeping abreast of what is happening in our region, in Mexico and in the world, so using it responsibly should always be a key.

Mobile data consumption and cost according to activity in Mexico. Source: Profeco

The first advice given by Profeco through its consumer magazine is that a consumption plan be carried out in which it is planned as a family and rules are established that prioritize the labor or educational needs that one has.

Another key is that they are informed about the consumption of mobile data with the internet providers themselves, which offer unlimited data, but are based on a fair use policy that limits or restricts speed.

The use of the landline phone and not the cell phone, is another of the keys to saving during contingencies and that being always at home allows its use to be daily without having to spend on cell phone plans.

If the internet gets “heavy or slow”, the sacrifice of watching low-quality videos so that others can navigate smoothly can be a good result, so setting this rule can be very good.

How much is spent on the internet?

According to Profeco, the comparison of expenses on mobile data with what you could buy with approximately the same money is:

5 downloads of applications such as games or songs is equal to 1 can of tuna that costs 17 pesos.

10 minutes of a video call through Skype, Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp is equal to one liter of oil at a cost of 34 pesos.

An hour of browsing the web is equal to a liter of milk with a cost of 20 pesos.

An hour of listening to music streaming on Spotify, deezer and iMusic is equal to 400 grams of panela cheese at a cost of 51 pesos.

With this you can compare what you would be spending to be all day on the internet so limiting use or using it when necessary can be a great saving for your economy.

