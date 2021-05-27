How Much Money Does the Bachelorette Get Paid?

Matt James’s season of The Bachelor wrapped a few months ago, so you know what that means: THE BACHELORETTE IS COMING. Which also means that Matt’s ex and next Bachelorette — Katie Thurston, FYI! – is about to get a serious payday from ABC. And though going on a quest to find true love sounds fun as hell, Katie actually had to give up her day job as a therapist to join the cast of The Bachelor, which, to be clear, she did not get paid for. But if you’re wondering whether or not she’s gonna cash in for Bachelorette, the answer is yes, yes, a thousand times yes.

Here’s a breakdown of how much ABC pays its leading ladies plus the kinda $$ they stand to make once the show ends.

The Bachelorette * Might * Get Paid More Than The Bachelor

Emphasis on * might. * We know that Sean Lowe was reportedly paid between $ 75,000 to $ 90,000, and show expert Amy Kaufman said in her 2018 book Bachelor Nation that it’s “incredibly rare for someone to make less than six figures.” But! Apparently Emily Maynard made history by reportedly negotiating herself a whopping $ 250,000 for Season 8.

Oh, and if you and your winner somehow miraculously don’t break up at the end of the show? You’re looking at a televised wedding with ABC. While compensation varies, Bachelorette star Trista Rehn was paid $ 1 million for her wedding to Ryan Sutter. Like … I would marry almost any human for that amount of money.

Then There’s Dancing With the Stars

Bachelorettes don’t always compete on Dancing With the Stars, but it’s not uncommon for them to continue their contract with ABC and join the show. According to an old Gawker report, contestants make $ 125,000 just for signing up or $ 345,000 if they make it all the way to the end.

Being Bachelorette = Major Instagram $

Bachelor Matt Jame’s contestants are already racking up a ton of followers on Instagram, which means that Katie will likely cross over the million mark in due time. This means she’ll basically become an influencer overnight (though she kinds already was one before being cast on The Bachelor) and get to enjoy the wonderful world of sponsored content. Payment for endorsements really varies, but according to influencer agent Sarah Boyd (who works with several former Bachelor contestants), reality stars can bring in as “little” as $ 5,000 or as much as $ 15,000 each month. Plus, there are podcast deals and book deals … honestly, The Bachelorette is the gift that keeps on giving.

So, What About Paradise?

Most Bachelorettes don’t go on to do Bachelor in Paradise (it’d be a pretty major step down!), But in case you’re curious, the show does pay. Unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette (which can actually cost contestants money due to loss of income and pricey wardrobe purchases), the BiP cast makes “anywhere from about $ 7,000 to $ 15,000 total,” according to Reality Steve.

Dean Unglert also spoke to Jason Tartick on the Trading Secrets podcast … and apparently the cast members get a daily salary! Dean said the offer for BiP season four was around $ 400 a day, which he was able to negotiate up to $ 600 a day (which was standard by the time season six rolled around). Some cast members were able to get up to $ 1,000 a day, though. Not! Too! Shabby!

