How Much Money Does the Bachelor Get Paid?

Being on The Bachelor comes with a lot of perks. Like … around-the-world vacations to exotic places like Cleveland! Not to mention lucrative sponcon relationships with classy brands like FabFitFun and SugarBearHair! Honestly, I’d do The Bachelor for the price of one free burrito, but ABC actually pays its starring dudes a nice chunk of money. Which I guess makes sense given that they have to quit their jobs (in Matt James’s case, being a real estate agent in NYC) and spend all day dating approximately two dozen women at once.

Soooo, exactly how much do Bachelors get paid by ABC? Let’s dig into it, much like Peter Weber has dug into my heart. Sorry, but I refuse to apologize for my poetic metaphors.

First of All, Bachelor * Contestants * Don’t Get Paid

In fact, they usually lose money on this show thanks to quitting their day jobs and having to buy all their own clothes. Legit, former Bachelor contestant Jillian Harris said in a blog post that she re-mortgaged her house and “spent something like $ 8,000 on clothing” for the show, which is … a lot!

But the Bachelor Gets Paid Six Figures

ABC hasn’t revealed exactly how much they pay Bachelors, but back in 2011, spoiler king Reality Steve said the salary was likely higher than $ 100,000. That’s a pretty generous check, especially considering the show only takes a few months to film. But guys — think about how much of a life change these dudes are signing up for. It kinda makes sense they’d get paid a lot, right?

Oh, and while most of the leading Bachelor men have made around $ 100,000, the salary does vary depending on the guy. Bachelor Sean Lowe reportedly “only” made between $ 75,000- $ 90,000.

There Are Tons of Post-Show Ops

Once The Bachelor ends, there are a million ways to leverage the show to make money. You could go on Dancing With the Stars, where you’ll reportedly make $ 125,000 just for signing up, and $ 345,000 if you make it all the way to the end, like our girl Hannah Brown. Oh, and if you go through with a televised wedding, ABC pays you even more money. Bachelor couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici got six figures to walk down the aisle!

Plus, let’s not forget about all the sponcon. Depending on how many followers you have, reality stars can make tens of thousands of dollars from Instagram endorsements. In fact, it’s so profitable that ~ some people ~ are coming on the show for the wrong reasons (aka to be influencers).

PS Paradise Is Also a Pretty Big Pay Day

While most Bachelors don’t partake in Bachelor in Paradise, the contestants that do hit up BiP get paid for their time. Reality Steve says these poor souls make “anywhere from about $ 7,000 to $ 15,000 total,” which isn’t that bad considering they’re basically going on a vacation!

Dean Unglert also spilled some tea about what the BiP cast makes while speaking to Jason Tartick on the Trading Secrets podcast … and apparently the cast members are usually paid by the day! Dean said the offer for BiP season four was around $ 400 a day, which he was able to negotiate up to $ 600 a day (which was standard by the time season six rolled around). Some people were able to get up to $ 1,000 a day, though. Honestly, I’ll take it!

