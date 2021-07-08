How much money does Luis Miguel have and how does he spend his fortune? | Instagram

One of the greatest singers in Mexico has been Luis Miguel, with a career that started from a very young age, working unstoppably and in force, until today in his role as an entrepreneur, thanks to his bioseries authorized on Netflix and other businesses.Do you know how much? ascends the fortune of “Sun“And how do you invest it?

Luis Miguel’s extensive career, which has been full of concerts, a string of successful albums, royalties, etc., and the bioseries launched on Netflix that reflects his life, have led him to accumulate a significant fortune that has surrounded him with eccentric luxuries.

The fame and power of the 51-year-old artist have led him to amass considerable wealth that has surrounded him with eccentricities throughout almost his entire life, currently, his capital would have been valued at 180 million dollars, according to the Celebrity site Net Worth.

It should be remembered that, on the other hand, the Puerto Rican singer He would also have a long history of debts with the Mexican tax authorities or other personalities of the artistic environment such as the singer-songwriter Alejandro Fernández.

Even with these issues that he has had to resolve and what fiction has revealed to us until now, the interpreter of “We are boyfriends” can enjoy many comforts. This is how the “Sun of Mexico“!

Automobiles

It is said that the “pmusic producer“He has become a true collector, both of luxury cars, watches and clothing, luxurious properties in Mexico and the United States, etc.

Among the luxury vehicles, it has added a diverse collection that includes a six-meter-long Maybach 62, valued at 617,300 euros, according to the km77 website. A Mercedes Benz S-Class, a Ferrari 360 Spider convertible and a Rolls Royce Phantom, which was the car of contention between him and his ex-manager William Brockhaus.

Properties

Within the national territory, Luis Miguel Gallego, owns an apartment in San Jerónimo and a house in Acapulco. A penthouse in Miami, which, according to Robb Report Mexico, has a spectacular view of the city, a tropical garden, a fitness center, a luxury spa and an infinity pool.

Clocks

Brands such as Cartier Rolex, Brioni, Versace or Ermenegildo Zegna from the Italian fashion house are some of the expensive brands that Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri has carried, most of them with exorbitant prices ranging from 17,800 million dollars, while the cheapest is a little over $ 5,000.

“Micky” has always been very careful about his personal image so he also has expensive suits and a large collection of shoes.

Among many other eccentricities, the “star king” consumes products to take care of his skin, has his own yacht and a brand of wines.

Is this how Luis Miguel has gotten rich?

After almost four decades dedicated to music in which he has been the recipient of 120 awards assigned to this industry, Gallego Basteri is the youngest singer to receive a Grammy, with only 14 years of age he was distinguished by the National Academy of Arts and Recording Sciences of the United States to the most outstanding singers.

According to the American magazine GQ, Luis Miguel has known how to trade and it is estimated that he earns approximately one million dollars per concert or for a 100-minute show, in addition to charging a measure of 1,133 euros per city, and 95 euros per ticket to their presentations.

Figures that in pesos translate to 26,680 and 2,236 pesos, respectively. In addition, it transpired, in 2011, the interpreter of “I don’t know you”, demanded an advance of 250 thousand dollars to perform at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, there in the city of Santiago de Chile.

But this is not enough since another of Luis Miguel’s sources of income are also generated by the rights to his songs on various platforms such as YouTube or Spotify.

And in 2018, his earnings for the first season of Netflix’s licensed bioseries took in an amount of $ 5 million.