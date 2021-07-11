How much money does Lionel Messi lose per day by not having a current contract with Barcelona?

Surely Lionel Messi right now has no head to think about money, as soon as it reaches his account or not, due to obtaining the Copa América title, against nothing more than Brazil and at the Maracana stadium, a triumph that meant his first trophy with the Albiceleste.

However, from Spain they made the calculation of how much the Argentine star ceases to receive per day as he does not have a current contractual link with the club of his loves, Barcelona. It is a considerable amount that will surely not affect the finances of the Argentine and his family.

Since last June 30, Messi’s contract with the Catalan team expired. Right now he is a free agent and can negotiate with any institution in the world. Of course, as it is an open secret, the Argentine footballer will end up fixing his continuity in the Culé box.

“I would like to say that it is already done, but it is not like that. The talks are going well, but it is not closed. The idea is to close it as soon as possible. It is convenient for him and also for us because if we solve this matter others will be solved more fast. We are confident because he wants to stay, “said Joan Laporta about what will be the negotiations with Lio.

On the other hand, ‘L’Equipe’, French media made the calculations and decreases to the Argentine’s salary; an economic amount released by El Mundo, from Spain. Finally it was learned that a day, the Copa América champion loses 100,000 Euros a day. A considerable amount, but according to Messi’s fortune, there is little that affects him.